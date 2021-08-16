The 10 most listened international summer hits of the moment

Kungs, Ed Sheeran, J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Camila Cabello and …

There are not only Italian catchphrases, from One thousand to The joy, to make our holidays more beautiful and lively. Summer 2021 was also lit thanks to many international hits ranging from pop to rap, from Latin to dance. TIMMUSIC has chosen the most sought and listened to of the moment.

Here you are the special playlist.

Among the absolute protagonists of these hot months there are The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber: their Stay it immediately jumped to the top of the charts all over the world and in Italy too the piece has been going very strong for weeks now. The rhythm of the song is contagious: impossible not to dance the chorus! And by the way of wild dancing, here it is Save your tear from The Weeknd. The Canadian artist continues his journey through the eighties electro-pop sounds, giving us a glowing hit.

There is also in the TIMMUSIC playlist We are the people, the Euro 2020 anthem Martin Garrix and Bono of U2. A song that brought great luck to the Italian national football team and continues to be played on all radios and among the most listened to in streaming.

The “vampire” Ed Sheeran has produced an incredible success for the summer: it is Bad Habits, a piece that the English singer-songwriter wanted to remix in collaboration with the Italians Meduza. Another international catchphrase, this time Latin, which is very strong in this period is In by cast from J Balvin: truly hypnotic and cheeky.

Space also for female voices: in the playlist Globetrotter TIMMUSIC features music stars such as Dua Lipa (with Levitating) and the very young Olivia Rodrigo (good 4 u). And they certainly could not miss the American rapper Doja Cat (with Need to know) and the Cuban Camila Cabello (with Don’t go yet).

Kungs, French DJ with millions of copies sold, has launched for the summer a couple of songs all to dance, always in the name of romanticism (such as Never going home), while I Maroon 5 continue their race to the top of the charts with the singles extracted from their latest album, Jordi. But the TIMMUSIC playlist still holds many surprises …

