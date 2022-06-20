the 10 most popular ads worldwide

These are the 10 most popular advertising videos on YouTube in the last year that could have a chance at Cannes Lions.

This Monday May 21 starts Cannes Lions 2022. The great advertising festival returns fiercely after the last editions at half gas. The sector is already preparing to present the awards to the leaders in the world of advertising and creativity.

On the occasion of the beginning, the ranking has been made public YouTube Ads Leaderboard Cannes. Is about a list of the 10 advertising videos that have achieved the most popularity on a global scale between June 2021 and May 2022.

Ranking is determined using some of the most powerful viewing metrics on the platform. For example, there are organic and paid views, watch time and audience retention, that is, what percentage of a video people watch.

At a general level, from YouTube they point out that investing in the emotional narrative matters, according to the spots that make up the list. As for the duration, there is a bit of everything, since, as you will see later, the second most viewed (Apple) lasts around eight minutes, while the fourth (Samsung) is 45 seconds.

Music and sound design continue to make a difference, while celebrities are still a safe value. Most feature celebrities like Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, Roger Federer, Brie Larson, Eugene Levy or Scarlett Johansson. Nor are there missing two characters from The Sopranos.

On the other hand, they emphasize that it is important capture the spirit of today so that the public can identify. For example, brands in the tourism sector fuel the desire to travel that the pandemic cut us off, Apple appeals to the entrepreneurial spirit and Samsung, Amazon and Chevrolet celebrate the amazement that technology produces with nods to the past, the present and the future.

“If this compilation teaches us anything, it is that human connection and great ideas capable of capturing our collective cultural pulse matter today more than ever,” he says. Eugène BuonoHead of Creative, Google US Creative Works.

“Creatively speaking, stories that are accessible – culturally, conceptually, and emotionally – lend themselves to effective and compelling creative work. Great stories in the hands of great storytellers. This year’s Ad Leaderboard collection proves that’s the beginning,” he adds.

The 10 most popular ads with a chance of succeeding at Cannes Lions 2022

Here is the list of ads:

1. Samsung (South Korea)

2. MySwitzerland (Switzerland)

3.OMEGA (Switzerland)

4. Amazon (United States)

5. Netflix (United States)

6. Turkish Airlines (Turkey)

7. Nissan USA (United States)

8. Apple (United States)

9. Imagine your Korea (South Korea)

10. Chevrolet (USA)

