The 10 most popular commercials in the world of 2022 according to YouTube

The Youtube Advertising platform created the Youtube Ads Leaderboard some time ago to show the most popular video ads of each month. But also produces a detailed ranking with the 10 best advertisements, which in this case have managed to be the most popular between June 2021 and May 2022. In total and according to Google, the listings, together, represent more than 565 million views on a global scale.

The method used to assess entry in this exclusive list consists of using some of the most powerful viewing metrics on YouTube, such as organic and paid views, watch time and audience retention (”i.e. what percentage of a video do people watch”). This year and for the second consecutive year the winner is a Korean video from a Samsung campaign. In second place Switzerland with two different ads and in fourth place an exaggerated American Amazon ad. Do not forget that fifth place goes to Netflix’s “The Squid Game” campaign, which uses the disturbing imagesIt is from the Korean series to catch in the montage.

