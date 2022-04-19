The 10 most popular eyebrow trends that you will see the rest of 2022

The eyebrow trends They can be dangerous territory. Some of us have learned the hard way that over-plucking can permanently change the shape of our brows, and the rest of us have heard the horror stories. Which is why we were all surprised (and then waiting to find out) when Bella Hadid brought thin ’90s brows back into fashion early last year.

Are they here to stay? It is debatable. Vera Clinic aesthetic specialists have analyzed millions of views and posts through Instagram data to develop the eyebrow trends what to know right now. And while ’90s brows have earned a spot in the top 10, you can breathe a sigh of relief, because the main ones aren’t quite as radical (but there may be some fading involved).

These are the eyebrow trends most popular you should have on your radar.

laminated eyebrows

#2,100,000

The eyebrow trend most popular for 2022, by far, is the eyebrow lamination. The semi-permanent treatment provides perfectly framed, brushed brows that last for months. The process basically consists of restructuring the eyebrows and giving them the desired shape, using a fixing product that helps straighten curved hairs and improve symmetry. The brushed shape can also help fill in gaps and give the appearance of fuller brows. Additionally, the trend counts celebrities like Gigi Hadid and Dua Lipa among its high-profile fans.

natural eyebrows

#896,000

The natural eyebrows are the second most popular with 896,000 hashtags (and the easiest to do). This trend is all about keeping your natural shape, just maybe a bit spruced up. It’s not too thin or thick, it’s more minimalist and streamlined.