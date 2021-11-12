The 10 most powerful Android smartphones have one thing in common

As usual, the popular benchmark platform AnTuTu has published the rankings related to the most powerful smartphones of the month, one that takes into account only the top of the range while the other of the mid-range smartphones.









The period considered in the latest AnTuTu ranking on the top of the range is the one that goes from 1st to 31st October 2021, and the cross-section that comes out is at least curious. In fact, all the products in the ranking all have the same chip, that is Snapdragon 888 by Qualcomm. In fact, a monologue of the best chip for 2021 by the American manufacturer, which has managed to monopolize the top 10 of the most powerful Android smartphones in the world that have made a “ride” on the popular benchmark in October. The chipmaker can therefore celebrate, even if for 2022 the leadership does not seem so obvious.

AnTuTu ranking of the top of the Android range

In first place there is Nubia Red Magic 6, a gaming smartphone that thanks to the Qualcomm chip and 16 GB of RAM memory and 256 GB of storage space managed, on average, to place itself in front of the threshold of 850 thousand points. Over 30 thousand points further back there is another gaming smartphone with the same chip (obvious) and the same amount of RAM and storage space: despite the almost identical “basic” equipment, ASUS ROG Phone 5 is delayed compared to the Nubia, but from the second step of the podium it is difficult to complain.

Just in recent days, however, the successor ASUS ROG Phone 5s has been made official (also in Italy) from which we can expect something more in terms of performance, therefore the leadership of Nubia Red Magic 6 he could have his hours numbered. To close the podium is a surprise like Realme GT: not because the smartphone is not valid, absolutely, rather because although it is not a product designed for gaming, it has managed to bring the “monsters” that occupy the first two steps of the podium closer together thanks to over 810 thousand points on average. A truly result remarkable.

Fourth iQOO 7, Android smartphone marketed only in China, as well as the last in the AnTuTu global ranking of October 2021 to have exceeded the threshold of 800 thousand points. From fifth to last position then it is a sequence of products that are close to each other in their scores: they are all “tight” in 20 thousand points, from the 788 thousand of the OnePlus 9 Pro to the 768 thousand points of the Sony Xperia 1 III.

AnTuTu ranking of mid-range smartphones

The AnTuTu report for the month of October 2021 continues with another ranking, that of mid-range Android smartphones more powerful transited on the platform in sufficient numbers. There is a big voice Realme GT Master Edition, which thanks to the Snapdragon 778G chip, 8 GB of RAM memory and 256 GB of storage space conquers over 535 thousand points, finishing not too far from the last of the top of the range, confirming that now the mid-range of the market offers products from performance a lot of interesting in relation to the price.

And on the mid-range, at least, there is no monopoly on the part of Qualcomm, even though eight out of ten smartphones have chips from the American company: the outsider are Huawei nova 7, sixth, with the Kirin 985 chip and Oppo Reno6, seventh, with the MediaTek Dimensity 900.