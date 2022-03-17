The 10 most powerful armies in the world

(CNN Spanish) — The eyes of the world are once again on the war and on Europe, after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 and started a conflict on a scale not seen in the region since the middle of the 20th century.

Russia also has one of the most powerful armies in the world, although it has not yet been able to break the resistance of Ukraine, which has much more modest military power.

The situation has strained relations with NATO members, which also include some of the most powerful armies on the planet, such as the United States, the United Kingdom and France.

That the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, himself blamed NATO for the crisis that triggered the war – trying to justify his order to invade a sovereign country – highlights the fact that a disturbing number of soldiers and weapons is on alert in the world and especially in Europe.

Meanwhile, other countries with significant armed forces are watching the situation from the sidelines.

What are the most powerful armies in the world?

The following is a list of the 10 countries that have the most powerful armies, according to the military power index (2022) calculated by the Global Firepower website, also adding personnel data from the Military Balance 2022 of the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) and of nuclear arsenals of the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI)

The United States and Russia lead this list based on 50 factors, followed by China, India, Japan, South Korea, France, the United Kingdom, Pakistan, and Brazil.

The number of soldiers in arms and in reserve, the size of the fleet of aircraft, tanks and ships, military spending and also nuclear capacity are some of these factors considered, to which geographical, financial and logistical issues are added.

The numbers also give an image of the style of each country to wage war.

The United States, for example, far exceeds the rest of the countries on the list in the number of aircraft, nuclear weapons –in a sort of tie with Russia– and military spending – which means higher levels of investment and maintenance.

Russia, on the other hand, outranks everyone in the number of tanks and in nuclear weapons – barely above the United States – but with relatively low military spending, surpassed by everyone on the list except Pakistan and Brazil.

China has more active-duty soldiers than any other country, and the world’s largest fleet in number of ships, as well as the second largest military spending. Although it is far behind the United States and Russia in nuclear matters.

France and the United Kingdom maintain smaller armies in number and equipment, but with significant military spending and an emphasis on their nuclear arsenals, similar to that of China.

Some numbers, however, show distorted images. The 480 US ships may seem small next to the fleets of Russia (605) and China (777). But they have more aircraft carriers (11) and destroyers (92) than the Russian and Chinese fleets combined, and thus much greater power.

On the other hand, the immense superiority in the number of aircraft of the United States is explained in part by an unparalleled transport, training and supply fleet, and not so much by combat aircraft.