The 10 most powerful smartphones all have one thing in common

Closed 2021, with 2022 that has just begun it is time to take stock of the market smartphone, not only from the point of view of sales but also of performance. Indeed, the well-known benchmark platform AnTuTu has published the ranking of devices Android relative to December and you may notice one common feature.









Models with Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 1, which should start making their appearance shortly. In the list, only the smartphones that debuted on the global market and this has not yet happened for those using the new powerful chipset. To dominate the first three places can only be the devices designed for the gaming, which can count on one RAM memory much larger and on a optimized software specially to provide the best performance when playing video games. However, there are also some surprises.

What the 10 most powerful smartphones have in common

It is not difficult to understand what accumulates the 10 devices at the top of the AnTuTu ranking and it can only be the use of same chipset. In fact, these are smartphones that integrate Qualcomm’s top-of-the-range processors from 2021 and, in particular, it Snapdragon 888 and it Snapdragon 888+, which is the enhanced version of the first. There is therefore no room for either MediaTek nor for the Exynos, which have not managed in any way to worry the colossus of San Diego.

In detail, the first three places are occupied by gaming smartphones ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6, Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro And ROG Phone 5. The first settles in first position with 860.559 points, despite making use of the Snapdragon 888 and a smaller amount of RAM memory – albeit slightly – to the ROG Phone 5s Pro, which uses the Snapdragon 888+.

Scrolling through the ranking, we also find Realme GT, iQOO 7, Motorola Moto G200 5G, OnePlus 9 Pro, Sony Xperia 1 III 5G, OnePlus 9 and Xiaomi Mi 11i. Oddly, the only other device to take advantage of the Snapdragon 888+ is the Motorola, which occupies the sixth position.

Qualcomm’s hegemony could be called into question as early as this year, thanks to chipsets Samsung Exynos 2200 And MediaTek Dimensity 9000.

What happens in the mid-range

AnTuTu has also published the ranking for the same period for the mid-range smartphone. Once again, Qualcomm with it wins the game Snapdragon 778G which occupies the first six positions, thanks to the templates Realme GT Master Edition (first a 538.461 points), Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite and Mi 11 Lite 5G NE, Honor 50, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G and M52 5G.

Followed by Oppo Reno6 5G with the MediaTek Dimensity 900, Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite 5G with the Snapdragon 750G, Realme 7 5G with the Dimensity 800U and Oppo Reno5 A with the Snapdragon 765G.