The 10 most romantic movies to watch on Netflix

There are those who hate them and do everything to avoid them and those who love them and can’t get enough. Romantic comedies can be a lifeline after a busy day or news that got us down. There are those who use them as a real remedy to relax. In their predictability they know how to be a comfort, they make you switch off your brain, smile and dream.

Netflix really has a ton of them in the catalog and choosing one is never easy. To help you we have selected ten light and romantic titles, some classic, others more original.

Love Hard

It is the latest arrival at Netflix. Nina Dobrev, star of the Vampire Diaries, plays the role of a Los Angeles reporter who edits a column about her failed dates with men she met on dating apps. But one day a ‘match’ finally seems the right one: he starts chatting with a handsome, intelligent, nice guy and decides to pay him a surprise visit for Christmas. But when she arrives she finds out that she has been deceived.

Directed by Hernán Jiménez García, Love Hard uses all the classic devices of romantic comedy (misunderstandings, the ‘unspoken’, the ‘triangles’), yet it has some nice surprises in store. Without spoilers, it is a film with a modern breath, which shakes off many genre stereotypes.

Good night in Las Vegas

We go back a few years. Good Night in Las Vegas is a 2008 film starring Cameron Diaz and Ashton Kutcher as Joy and Jack, two complete strangers from New York, who find themselves married after a hot night in Las Vegas. Both are determined to cancel the marriage as soon as possible but, to complicate matters, it takes a win of three million dollars made on the slot machine thanks to Jack, but with Joy’s quarter. The traditionalist judge does not allow a hasty divorce and forces the couple to six months of forced marriage: only if they have lived under the same roof, trying to make their union work, the sum will be unlocked, divided equally and they will officially become single again.

The comedy is hilarious and works thanks to a very close-knit duo on the screen. We laugh at Joy and Jack’s stunts to annoy each other but we also cheer for them.

Something new

Based on his play The scene, Cristina Comencini directs Paola Cortellesi and Micaela Ramazzotti in Something new. The two actresses play Lucia and Maria, two very different friends who have always known each other. Lucia, separated from her husband, has closed with the male gender, Maria, mother of two children, on the other hand she just can’t do without it. One evening in Maria’s bed, Luca, a boy of just nineteen, happens to be the person they are both looking for.

Between lies, misunderstandings and age differences, Something New is a funny female comedy, but which does not give up moments of reflection. Also ideal for an evening with friends.

Crazy & Rich

It has become a real phenomenon on an international level and if you have not yet seen it, it is appropriate to remedy it. Between Cinderella and a Jane Austen novel, Crazy & Rich transports the audience to a China of extreme luxury, over-the-top parties and breathtaking dresses.

Ending up in Singapore are Rachel and Nick, two boyfriends who are professors in America, but who have Chinese origins. His family still lives there and they return together for the first time in China to celebrate his best friend’s wedding. Upon arriving in Singapore, Rachel discovers that Nick’s family is extremely wealthy and that he is one of the most courted bachelors in the country. Thrown into the spotlight, Rachel must deal with jealousies, bizarre relatives, and the utter disapproval of Nick’s mother.

The film is a show of music, colors and costumes. It tells a story that is not at all original but with a setting and a cast unpublished to the western audience.

Holidate

It’s hard to be the only person in the family left single when you get together for the holidays. You are bombarded with questions about your love life, you feel troubled and uncomfortable. But is it possible to avoid it? Yes, at least according to Sloane and Jackson, the two protagonists of Holidate, who decide to become “party friends”. Meaning what? We spend a party together (from Valentine’s Day to Christmas, from Easter to Halloween) but no other day of the year: in this way you do not create a relationship but you do not risk spending a particular day alone or – even worse – in company. of an unpleasant person.

Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey are the protagonists of this Netflix comedy, full of comical and embarrassing situations, but seasoned with those Romanesque moments typical of a couple who is falling in love but does not want to admit it.

Bride Wars

Anne Hathaway and Kate Hudson star in a 2009 comedy directed by Gary Winick, Bride Wars – My best enemy. The actresses play the role of two girls, friends since childhood, who have always dreamed of getting married at the Hotel Plaza in June. When they both get engaged, it so happens that the wedding planner makes a mistake and books both weddings for the same day: when the mistake comes to light, there is no more room for the next three years at the Plaza and neither of them wants to. give up their marriage. Thus begins a war during the preparations between the two friends made of one spite after another to ruin each other’s marriage.

The film works thanks to a pair of charismatic and extremely funny actresses in the roles. Bride Wars is the ideal title for those who love wedding movies, but are looking for something different from the usual because it does not focus so much on love as a couple, but on the feeling of friendship.

Isn’t it romantic?

Natalie is an incurable cynic, but after meeting a pickpocket, she bangs her head and wakes up to find that her life has turned into her worst nightmare: a romantic comedy in which she is the female lead.

The Netflix comedy starring Rebel Wilson and Liam Hemsworth is a hilarious parody of romantic comedies. Irony, cult songs and surreal situations make it Isn’t it romantic? a nice, pleasant and original title.

How to get dropped off in 10 days

Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey star in How to get dropped off in 10 days, a 2003 comedy that has now become a cult. Funny, romantic and irreverent it is always a pleasant title to review, but if it is still new to you you really have to rush to fix it.

She is a journalist who has to write an article about the mistakes women make in relationships: she must therefore conquer a guy and then have him leave her within ten days. He works in advertising and has to find a girl to take to a business event that will take place just in ten days. When the two meet, they begin a relationship in which each – unaware of the other – will try to use all the weapons at their disposal to succeed in their purpose.

The other half

Written and directed by Alice Wu for this one teen comedy Netflix much appreciated by the public. The protagonist is the shy model student Ellie who helps Paul, a sweet but clumsy sportsman in communicating, to conquer a very popular partner. Their unlikely friendship, however, becomes complicated when Ellie discovers she has feelings for that same girl.

A delicate film about friendship, love and being different from others in a small community as teenagers.

Love, guaranteed

To save her small law firm, attorney Susan (Rachael Leigh Cook) accepts a well-paying case. Nick (Damon Wayans Jr.), his glamorous new client, is determined to sue a dating site that promises love: he has had over 900 dating but love never found it . But as the case kicks in, the spark strikes between Susan and Nick.