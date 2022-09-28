The 10 most searched characters on the internet in Spain

The actor Johnny Deppthe ex-wife of donald trump, Ivanaeither Rafael Nadal are 3 of the most wanted popular characters by the Spanish during this past summer.

Since the beginning of June and until the end of August, 10 great faces took center stage on the Internet. All linked to current news, a report places them among the most outstanding of the network.

According to the study of Eskimoz Analysis Department, French agency expert in SEO positioning, the actor Johnny Depp has been the name that has generated the most interest among Spanish users since the beginning of the summer. The popular actor lived the trial with his ex-partner Amber Heard in which both accused each other of defamation.

The sighting was followed around the world and featured in numerous front pages and news stories in the mainstream media throughout the summer. Hence, as reflected in the analysis of the French company, its name has climbed to number one of the most sought after during all these months.

Close to the American has remained the name of the also actress Olivia Newton-John, world cinema landmark for her leading role in Grease. The British-Australian lost her life last August at the age of 70, a victim of cancer. Her loss went around the planet and generated thousands of messages of support to family and friends, showing the affection she generated both behind her and in front of the cameras.

In the same ranking are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, Both for the same reason. The singer and actor were mired in split rumors over the summer just weeks after marrying in Las Vegas, prompting numerous searches about their personal situation. They finally denied that crisis and reduced it to a temporary removal. However, it was enough to become one of the most searched topics.

Also politicians

According to Eskimoz data, this top 10 also includes Trump. Specifically, and for tragic news, Ivana Trump. The former model and wife of the former president of the United States lost her life at the age of 73 last July due to an accidental fall down the stairs of her house. The loss of her caused a wave of memories for her work, because in addition to being a model, she also worked as a writer and businesswoman, among other things.

In sixth position appears the name of Tom Cruise, who in addition to standing out for the presentation of the film Top Gun, also had to face accusations of “supporting the abuses that occur in Scientology”, an organization considered a sect. In seventh position is Brad Pitt, another legendary Hollywood actor and who in June denounced Angelina Jolie, his ex-wife, for the sale of one of his vineyards. Two personal situations that led the two popular actors to the most searched on the Internet in Spain.

In ninth position are the kardashian, always present in the news of the networks and that this summer they promoted a campaign against Instagram for those carried out by the application. Between that battle against the dome of the platform, and with the announcements about their reality show reaching the press, the Kardashian clan has once again been among the most talked about.

The ranking is closed by the only Spanish character most sought after by the Spaniards themselves: the tennis player Rafael Nadal. The Balearic has spent a summer with tournament resignations, but also with titles like Roland Garros at the beginning of June. Both that and the announcement of his wife’s pregnancy, Xisca Perelloled him to corner thousands of searches on the net.