The 10 most underrated characters in the Harry Potter saga

The Harry Potter saga flooded our screens with magic for 8 movies and 10 yearsgiving us unforgettable stories and unrepeatable characters, some very loved, others very hated… But in every success story there are always forgottenAnd this franchise is no exception.

The saga, which includes several of the best fantasy films in history, has carefully adapted the most beloved characters from JK Rowling’s book series, turning fan-favorite Harry Potter characters into icons of popular culture. Severus Snape (Alan Rickman), Sirius Black (Gary Oldman), Luna Lovegood (evanna lynch), Hagrid (Robbie Coltrane), Professor McGonagall (Maggie Smith) or the goblin Dobby (voice of Tony Jones) won our hearts over, even, the leading trio formed by Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe), Hermione Granger (Emma Watson) and Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint), but the franchise, one of the highest-grossing sagas in history, is full of equally vindicatable characters who don’t always receive the recognition they deserve. They are figures that appear very little, or that have a very specific and reduced role, but without them the Harry Potter movies would not be the same.

Something similar happens in other big hit movies, of course. We could quote the boy who doubts the murderous power of velociraptors at the beginning of ‘Jurassic Park’, for example (“That’s a 2 meter turkey“), the stormtropper who hits his head on a door lintel in ‘Star Wars’ from 1977, or the lady who jokes asking for silence in the latest Brad Pitt movie, ‘Bullet Train’. They are very sporadic appearances, some you hardly notice if you blink, but their contribution is irreplaceable.

Some are on their way to becoming cult phenomena, such as the ‘Pizza Poppa’ played by Bruce Campbell in the recent Sam Raimi film ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’and others are already full of the law, such as the first zombie that appears in the cemetery of ‘Night of the Living Dead’, Bill Hinzman.

In this list we will review some of characters forgotten by Harry Potter, either because of its short appearance on screen or because of its little weight in the plot as the films progressed. Most of them will give you a knowing smile when you remember them, although there are others that are part of an essential side in the Harry Potter universe: the villains. Characters who could have put Harry and his friends in serious trouble, but were missed or simply mentioned in passing. Would you add someone else?