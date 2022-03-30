The 10 Most Unexpected Moments at Awards Ceremonies

When a show is live, almost anything can happen. And no matter how much planning there is behind entertaining us, usually the best moments on television are those without any planning. This past Sunday, during the last installment of the Oscars, Chris Rock and Will Smith They checked just that.

While Rock was presenting the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature, the comedian joked about Rock’s shaved head. Jada Pinkett Smithwho suffers from alopecia: “Jada, I love you, G.I. Jane 2I can’t wait to see it.” Jada’s husband, Will Smithit seems that he was offended by the comment (albeit with a slight delay), so he went on stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face, and to verbally assault him. Things got even weirder about 20 minutes later, when Smith apologized to the Academy with a bizarre, tearful speech while accepting the Best Actor Oscar for King Richard.

This bizarre and genuine moment reminded us of another 10 of the craziest and most unexpected moments of celebrities during various award shows.

10: The kiss of Madonna, Brittney Spears and Christina Aguilera (2003 VMAs)

Two generations of pop divas come together in an iconic kiss. The scandalous cherry on top? The original broadcast of the moment showed a timely audience cut to Britney’s ex, Justin Timberlakewhile witnessing the moment.

9: Kanye West Interrupts Taylor Swift (2009 VMAs)

We all love Taylor, and we have no doubt that she and Beyonce were both worthy of this recognition, but when kanye-west decided to interrupt her VMAs acceptance speech, it was probably the best interruption of all time. And as difficult as it is, it can easily be the most awkward moment of Kanye West.

8: Adrien Brody kisses Halle Berry (Oscars 2003)

Adrien Brody surprised everyone when he beat Jack Nicholson, Daniel Day-Lewis and Michael Caine to become the youngest winner in history for Best Actor. However, the real surprise was when after going up to receive the award, he lifted Halle Berry with a passionate kiss. It could only be all downhill from there.

7: Jodie Foster comes out in her speech (2013 Golden Globes)

The famously private actress behind The Silence of the Lambs gave a harsh speech about herself and Hollywood. While he came out thanking his “heroic co-mother and ex-partner,” Cydney Bernard, Foster also deconstructed what it means to come out and the idea of ​​privacy in an age where every celebrity has “a press right.” and the situation of the LGBT community in Hollywood at the time.

6. Roberto Benigni climbs the chairs of the nominees to get to the stage (Oscar 1999)

Yes, Robert Benigni won two awards in one night for a foreign film. But what’s even more impressive is that Benigni is the only person in history to celebrate his first Oscar win by jumping over the back of his chair. steven spielberg to eventually reach the stage where he would receive the award.

5: Ellen’s historic selfie (Oscar 2013)

The perfect microcosm of a selfie that defined an entire era in Hollywood history. Literally Ellen made history on Twitter with the number of retweets and likes the post received. Furthermore, it proves that Bradley Cooper He is very good at framing.

4: Lady Gaga and her meat dress (2010 VMAs)

Gaga’s rise to fame became a risky fashion game, particularly as the rising diva found herself constantly outdoing herself with her wacky style. The highlight, however, was clearly the grotesque meat dress, which included raw meat .

3: John Travolta can’t say Idina Menzel’s name (Oscar 2014)

It’s hard to find better unplanned joys of live TV than this. We expect the unexpected: accidental f word bombs, political rallies, wardrobe malfunctions, and even stumbles, but when the star of pulp fiction introduced the singer Frozen What “Adele Dazeem” everything we thought possible was turned upside down in one of the most memorable moments on Twitter in history.

2: Jennifer Lawrence trips on stage (Oscar 2013)

Speaking of stumbles, a perfectly spontaneous moment was when the rising young superstar was crowned with the Academy Award for Best Actress for her work in Silver Linings Playbook, with a small difficulty that highlighted it. The star fell on the steps of the Dolby Theater when going up to receive the Oscar. And as if she couldn’t get any better at this moment, Jennifer gets up, not even noticing that the two most recently crowned sexiest men of the year, Hugh Jackman and Bradley CooperThey ran for her to help her.

1: The Infamous Best Picture Mix-Up (Oscar 2017)

What other moment could top this list? To close the 2017 Oscars, the stars of Bonnie & Clyde, Warren Beatty and Faye Dunawaypresented the category of Best Film, where they called the favorite for the award as the winner, La La Land, when in reality moonlitthe film that was hot on his heels, had won.

After Beatty opened the envelope, he paused briefly in shock, to which Dunaway hurried to read the winner: La La Land. The cast and producers of the film took the stage and gave their acceptance speeches. But as the celebration continued, commotion began to spread across the stage and the producer of La La Land, jordan horowitz, returned to the microphone to announce, “There’s a mistake. Moonlight, you guys won Best Picture. This is not a joke.” She then held up the winning card that showed moonlit as the true winner for all to see. Apparently, Beatty had been given the Best Actress envelope by mistake, which she said Emma Stoneby La La Land.

