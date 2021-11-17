The 10 most viewed movies on Netflix and the Red Notice case

AND Red Notice the (new) most viewed movie on Netflix? The record is partial: it concerns the views in the first weekend in streaming (released Friday 12 November, the data refer to the week 8-14 November).

Netflix has begun a small revolution in the transparency of plays: the detection methods of the streaming giant have often been the subject of dispute, for example the fact that only 5 minutes of viewing are calculated as title views.

Precisely for this reason the top10.netflix.com site was launched, which will publish the updated rankings every week based on the surveys carried out by a third company, EY, with the greatest successes in English and not.

Speaking, then, of the ranking of the week 8-14 November, to dominate the Top 10 of films in English there is precisely Red Notice. The $ 200 million blockbuster starring Gal Gadot, The Rock and Ryan Reynolds is the most watched movie ever on Netflix in its first weekend of release, with 148.7 million minutes viewed (and calculated) worldwide from 12-14. November.

According to the findings of Samba Tv, in the US 4.2 million accounts watched at least 5 minutes of Red Notice, more than a Disney + or HBO Max movie ever did. The record for Red Notice starts towards that of Squid Game, even if it is still early to think that it can overcome Bird Box, the current most watched title ever on Netflix with over 280 million minutes of streams in the first month on Netflix.

In second place on the Netflix ranking of the most viewed English-language films, there is Love Hard, the romantic Christmas comedy that tackles the theme of catfishing lightly (perhaps too much). The podium then ends The Harder They Fall, the western with Idris Elba.