The 10 most watched Netflix movies of its history

Someone surely once said that the surprises in this life are rather few. At the cinema, if big-budget movie flops almost always find justification (they could have been released with too much competition or be poorly communicated, for example), also successes can be measuredto anticipate.

It was sung that ‘Don’t look up’, the punch woke up of Adam McKay, would have a brutal reception in times of the end of the world (that is, 2021). More, premiering during the most cynical holiday and on the days with the greatest number of purposes still unfulfilled: Christmas holidays, the last days of the year. If we add to this a good handful of famous names (Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet), well endorsed by critics, with a simple, current and (the best) controversial topic, we have the perfect recipe. Indeed, when a new viewing record appears on a platform like Netflix, it’s easy to track why.

Studying the list of most watched movies, we draw two conclusions. The first: with his name in three of the ten best positioned titles, how well Ryan Reynolds pairs with Netflix it’s almost ridiculous. The actor well greases completely varied narratives, from the robbery action thriller (‘Red Alert’, the most watched), through the pure adrenaline of the hand of Michael Bay (‘6 en la sombra’, number ten) and family science fiction (‘The Adam Project’, in position five). As a general rule, big names (Dwayne JohnsonRyan GoslingChris Hemsworth) give great figures, but Reynolds reoffends. Second conclusion: Bombastic action movies triumph, with ‘Red Alert’, ‘Tyler Rake’ and ‘The Invisible Agent’ as great success stories, followed by the dramas of Sandra Bullock, a genre to claim for itself. It would almost surprise that ‘The Irishman’, a political thriller, is on this list.

To the numbers, there is a note to add: before November 2021, Netflix counted as viewing every time someone watched two minutes of any of its series or movies (even if it was only ten minutes, it already counted as viewing). Some analysts saw this system as a way to inflate audience data, so at the end of last year Netflix implemented a new method to measure the Top 10, which consisted of count the total hours viewed instead of the number of views. Therefore, that we use the tagline “of its history” is true in relative terms. In fact, the Top 10 that the platform organizes is counted only from June 28, 2021.

Another note: this is the “main” ranking of the many that coexist on Netflix (one for each country of the almost 100 where the platform is active), a global synthesis that can vary greatly across borders. For example, this week ‘Uncharted’ reached the position of one of the most viewed movies on the platform, while on Netflix Spain there is no trace of it… Because it is on HBO Max. It all depends on so many factors that go beyond the films themselves..