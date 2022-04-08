The 10 most watched Netflix movies this week in Argentina

The streaming platform Netflix makes it easy for your subscribers the list of the 10 most watched movies in Argentina. If you want to know which are the most successful film productions in terms of audience, you simply have to scroll to the relevant section on your website or app.

Alternatively, you can continue reading: you will find a brief description of each of them in the following paragraphs.

one. long live king julien

King Julien is back and he’s shaking his booty harder than ever! Discover the wild world of Madagascar as the king takes on the wildest jungle adventures in this comedy series. With his loyal friends Maurice and Mort, they meet a whole new cast of colorful animals, including the ambitious head of security Clover and the villainous Foosa. No one can stop this king from ruling with an iron fist…in the air…saying he just doesn’t care.

two. Rage

A policewoman makes her ex-boyfriend an offer he can’t refuse: either go undercover and report on a gang of thugs, or her brother goes to jail.

3. Shorta. the weight of the law

Details of exactly what happened while Talib Ben Hassi was in police custody are not known. Police officers Jens and Mike were patrolling the Svalegården ghetto when they first heard the news of the young boy’s death on the radio, thus starting a series of altercations by his neighbourhood. Both agents would end up being involved in what happened later.

Four. horsemen of justice

Military man Markus must return home to his teenage daughter, Mathilde, when his wife dies in a tragic train accident. Everything seems to be due to bad luck, until Otto, an expert in mathematics and also an injured train passenger, appears with his two eccentric colleagues, Lennart and Emmenthaler. Otto is convinced that someone is behind all this.

5. Close Enough

In this adult animated series, a married couple try to keep their cool as they transition from partiers in their twenties to parents in their thirties.

6. We’ll see

Santi (Emiliano Aramayo) is a boy who has had to deal with the separation of his parents, Rodrigo (Mauricio Ochmann) and Alejandra (Fernanda Castillo). They are bound to see each other from time to time, since they share their child’s time. One day they receive the news that Santi must undergo surgery to keep from losing his sight, so he makes a wish list to fulfill them together with his two parents, before the operation. Rodrigo and Alejandra must learn to live together, embarking (without suspecting it) on a journey that in the end will make it very difficult to separate again.

7. A big life

Paul is a man who realizes that he would have a much better life if he shrunk, because everything he needs in life he would still have but in abundance. So he decides to greatly reduce the size of it, now that technology allows it.

8. Peter Rabbit 2: On the Run

Despite his efforts, Peter can’t seem to shake his mischievous reputation among the other rabbits. Once he leaves the garden, Peter finds himself in a world where pranks are appreciated and tolerated, but his family comes looking for him to bring him back home.

9. TheBoy

Greta (Lauren Cohan) is a young American woman who agrees to work as a nanny in England, fleeing from her past. To her surprise, the child she has to take care of is a life-size doll. In addition, in carrying out the work she has to follow very strict rules. When she is left alone, Greta disobeys the rules, which sets off a series of disturbing events that lead her to be convinced that the doll could be alive. (FILMAFFINITY)

10. The minions

The history of The Minions goes back to the beginning of time. They began as unicellular yellow organisms that evolved through time, always putting themselves at the service of the most despicable masters. Faced with their inability to support these masters – from the T. Rex to Napoleon – the Minions end up finding themselves alone and fall into a deep depression. However, one of them, named Kevin, has a plan. Accompanied by rebellious Stuart and lovable Bob, he embarks on an exciting journey to find a boss to serve, the terrifying Scarlet Overkill. They will go from the frozen Antarctica, to the city of New York in the sixties, to end up in the London of the same time, where they will have to face the greatest challenge to date: saving the Minion race from annihilation.