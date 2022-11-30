The 10 movies in ‘streaming’ that you cannot miss this December 2022

The year lowers the blind on the streaming platforms with a large pot of titles of all genres, but with a special fondness, as is natural given the dates that are coming, for the cinema of family vocation. There is no lack of the inevitable romantic Christmas comedy, a subgenre by itself (‘A Hollywood Christmas’), nor the animated film for all audiences (‘Night at the Museum: The Return of Kahmunrah’) nor the family-oriented musical ( ‘Matilda, from Roald Dahl: The Musical’). Neither, of course, terror in the form of a giant monster (‘Trol’) or vampire satire (‘De caza’). We review 10 of the most outstanding premieres of the month of December:

🎞️Thursday, day 1. Netflix

In 2010, André Øvredal got closer to the legendary creature of Nordic folklore in the stupendous Trollhunter, shot in the manner of a mockumentary. Now, director Roar Uthaug (‘Tomb Raider’) sets out in search of the great Scandinavian ogre in ‘troll’, in which something hairy and huge wakes up after having been in torpor for a thousand years inside a Norwegian mountain and, in the destructive way of the best Godzilla, quickly approaches, and with the worst intentions, Oslo. A production with enormous, never better said, sense of the show.

🎞️ Thursday, Day 1. HBO Max

Christmas cinema, with few exceptions, tends to exalt the warm joy and good intentions typical of those dates, and one of its most fertile subgenres, not always well considered, is that of the romantic comedy, represented by milestones such as ‘Love actually’ or ‘Last Christmas’. This year, the most prominent sugary romance proposal (alongside ‘Your Christmas or mine?’on the 2nd, on Prime Video) is ‘A Hollywood Christmas’story of the brawl (with a predictable happy ending) between a young Christmas movie director (Jessica Van) and the handsome producer (Josh Swickard) who threatens to cancel her latest job.

‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover’

🎞️Friday, day 2. Netflix

The recently deceased Just Jaeckin, director of ‘Emmanuelle’, raised the temperature of the audience in 1982 with his adaptation of the scandalous, sexually explicit novel by DH Lawrence. forty years later, Emma Corrin (Lady Di in the fourth season of ‘The crown’) takes over from the iconic Sylvia Kristel, in an adaptation directed by actress Laure de Clermont-Tonerre. The film recounts the life of Constanza, a woman married to a physically handicapped aristocrat who maintains a torrid relationship with the guardian of the couple’s country house.

🎞️ Friday, day 2. Filmin

Premiered in the Première section of the last Cannes Film Festival and inspired by a real case, the film by Dominik Moll (‘Harry, a friend who loves you’, ‘The monk’) has been defined as “a French ‘Zodiac’& rdquor;, which should always be considered as a compliment. In ‘The night of the 12th’, two judicial police officers from Grenoble investigate the murder of a young woman, whose body has been found charred. A journey through deep France through a three-year investigation that is as obsessive as it is fruitless.

🎞️ Friday, day 2. Amazon Prime Video

Nacho G. Velilla, an expert comedy director (‘Perdiendo el Norte’, ‘Fuera de carta’, ‘Por los pelos’ or the series ‘Aída’), brings together a luxury cast headed by Javier Gutierrez and Carmen Machi in the first original Spanish film on Amazon Prime Video. A comedy with touches of science fiction based on the adventures of a family from 1991 that begins their vacation on the beach, but is struck down by an electrical storm. time travel and it takes ours to 2022. Guaranteed laughter in the face of the inevitable culture clash between those 90s and the (difficult) times of today.

🎞️ Friday, the 9th. Apple TV+

we had not seen Will Smith since the slap he gave Chris Rock at the last Oscars ceremony. The actor himself has expressed his concern that that embarrassing episode penalizes this Apple TV + production in which he plays a runaway slave who crosses the fields and swamps of Louisiana to join the Union troops. The film, directed by Antoine Fuqua (‘Training day’), arrives on the platform preceded by excellent reviews in previous press screenings, with an exceptional, and surely redemptive, job by Smith.

‘Night at the Museum: The Return of Kahmunrah’

🎞️ Friday, the 9th. Disney+

Ben Stiller On three occasions he played the security guard of a museum of history and natural sciences in which its apparently immobile inhabitants came to life. The successful saga of ‘Night in the museum‘ comes to a fourth installment, although this time it is an animated film and its protagonist is the son of Stiller’s character. On this occasion, the young vigilante must face one of the villains of the series, the evil Kahmunrahwho intends to open up the Egyptian underworld and unleash its Army of the Dead.

🎞️ Saturday, day 10. Movistar Plus+

Halfway between the satire on posturing on social networks and the hemoglobinic vampire cinema, ‘Hunting’ follows Elliot Jones (Thomas Jane), a hunter of bloodsucker who intends to take revenge on those responsible for the death of his daughter helped by a diverse group of ‘influencers’. The team of network superstars attend a party thrown by a mysterious billionaire, but they soon discover that these rich people are none other than the vampires Jones is after. A bacchanalian of teeth and blood with the stimulating presence, among the ‘influencers’, of Abigail Breslinunforgettable girl from ‘Little Miss Sunshine’.

🎞️ Friday, the 16th. Amazon Prime Video

One of the great sensations of genre cinema in 2022 comes directly to ‘streaming’. First horror film to conquer the Grand Jury Prize at Sundancethe debut of Nikyatu Jusu (seen at the last Sitges festival) is a psychological horror drama in which a Senegalese immigrant (Anna Diop) works as a nanny in New York in order to earn the money that allows her to bring her young son to the United States, whom he has had to leave in his country. Everything seems to be going well, but a supernatural presence will invade both her dreams and her reality.

Roald Dahl’s Matilda: The Musical

🎞️ Sunday, the 25th. Netflix

On October 13, the musical ‘Matilda’ landed at the Nuevo Teatro Alcalá in Madrid, based on the Roald Dahl novel of the same name, premiered in 2011 at the Cambridge Theater in London’s West End, where it is still running. The film version of that movie is now coming to Netflix musicalawarded with the Tony and the Oliver, which tells the story of the (very intelligent) girl Matilda Wormwood (Alisha Weir), a great fan of reading and possessing telekinetic powers, in what will be a brilliant succession of musical numbers under the direction of Matthew Warchus, also responsible for the theatrical version.