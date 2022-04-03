The 10 movies that are hidden on the Netflix billboard and that cannot be missed

The weekend is coming and now there is time to watch a good movie. There is something for everyone.

The great classics of cinema, whether they are old or new films, make culture and enrich art. The following list is a top 10 of the most acclaimed classic movies available on the Netflix Argentina streaming platform.

Scarface – 1983

After obtaining a green card in exchange for assassinating a Cuban government official, Tony Montana (Al Pacino) lays claim to drug trafficking in Miami. Brutally murdering anyone who gets in his way, Tony eventually becomes the biggest drug lord in the state, controlling nearly all the cocaine that makes it to Miami. But increased police pressure, wars with Colombian drug cartels, and his own drug-fueled paranoia all serve to fuel the flames of his eventual downfall.

Monty Python: Life of Brian – 1979

Brian Cohen (Graham Chapman) is your average young Jew, but through a series of ridiculous events, he earns a reputation as the Messiah. When he’s not dodging his supporters or being scolded by his raucous mother (Terry Jones), the hapless Brian has to contend with the pompous Pontius Pilate (Michael Palin) and the acronym-obsessed members of a separatist movement. . Filled with Monty Python’s trademark absurdity, the story finds Brian’s life paralleling biblical lore, albeit with a lot more laughs.

Schindler’s List-1993

From the great Spielberg, Liam Neeson, Ralph Fiennes and Ben Kingsley, this historical drama follows Oskar Schindler, a German businessman who seeks to win the sympathy of the Nazis for his personal gain. After the German invasion of Poland in 1939, Schindler gets ownership of a factory in Krakow. There he employs hundreds of Jewish workers, whose exploitation makes him grow rapidly, thanks to his manager Itzhak Stern. As the war progresses, Schindler and Stern become aware that the Jews they hire are being saved from almost certain death in the Plaszow concentration camp, led by Nazi Commander Amon Goeth.

Women on the verge of a nervous breakdown-1988

When Pepa Marcos’ (Carmen Maura) lover Iván (Fernando Guillén) suddenly leaves her without explanation, she embarks on a strange journey to find out why. Along the way he meets a variety of eccentric characters, including Iván’s son from a previous relationship (Antonio Banderas), his fiancée Marissa (Rossy de Palma), and a Shia terrorist cell that has been secretly holding her best friend Candela. (Maria Barranco) as a hostage. . It is a film noir version of the romantic comedy.

Shark-1975

When a shark kills a young woman while she’s skinny dipping near the New England resort town of Amity Island, Police Chief Martin Brody (Roy Scheider) wants to close the beaches, but Mayor Larry Vaughn (Murray Hamilton) overrules him. , fearing that the loss of tourist income will cripple the city. Ichthyologist Matt Hooper (Richard Dreyfuss) and grizzled sea captain Quint (Robert Shaw) offer to help Brody capture the murderous beast, and the trio engage in an epic battle of man versus nature.

Heath-1999

Master criminal Neil McCauley (Robert De Niro) is trying to rein in the dishonest actions of one of his men, while also planning one last big heist before he retires. Meanwhile, Lt. Hanna (Al Pacino) tries to track down McCauley as he deals with the chaos in his own life, including his wife’s (Diane Venora) infidelity and his stepdaughter’s (Natalie Venora) mental health. Portmann). McCauley and Hanna discover a mutual respect for each other, even as they try to foil each other’s plans.

The Age of Innocence-1993

Wealthy attorney Newland Archer (Daniel Day-Lewis) is engaged to sweet socialite May Welland (Winona Ryder) in 1870s New York. On the surface, it’s a perfect match. But when May’s beautiful cousin Countess Ellen Olenska (Michelle Pfeiffer), estranged from her brutal husband, comes to town, Newland begins to question the meaning of passion and love as he desperately seeks a relationship with Ellen. even though she has become a social outcast by Archer’s peers.

Terminator 2- 2007

In this sequel set eleven years after “The Terminator,” young John Connor (Edward Furlong), the key to civilization’s victory over a future robot uprising, is targeted by the shape-shifting T-1000 (Robert Patrick), a Terminator sent from the future to kill him. Another Terminator, the revamped T-800 (Arnold Schwarzenegger), has been sent back to protect the boy. As John and his mother (Linda Hamilton) flee with the T-800, the boy forms an unexpected bond with the robot.

Saving Private Ryan- 1998

Captain John Miller (Tom Hanks) leads his men behind enemy lines to find Private James Ryan, whose three brothers have been killed in action. Surrounded by the brutal realities of war, while searching for Ryan, each man embarks on a personal journey and discovers his own strength to triumph over an uncertain future with honor, decency and courage.

My neighbor Totoro- 1988

This acclaimed animated story from director Hayao Miyazaki follows schoolgirl Satsuke and her younger sister, Mei, as they settle into an old country house with their father and wait for their mother to recover from an illness at an area hospital. As the sisters explore their new home, they meet and befriend playful spirits at their house and in the nearby forest, most notably the huge, cuddly creature known as Totoro.