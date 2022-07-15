This will be a great month to see films for all tastes. We present you the 10 movies you have to see this July 2022. Special Zombie 3 | July 15 Special It tells the story, in musical form, of humans having romances with zombies and werewolves. Special The princess | July 22 Special It shows the story of an empowered princess who can save herself, but is about to be forced to marry an evil being. Special Morbyus | 1st of July Special Dr. Michael Morbius is searching for a cure for a rare blood disorder that he suffers from, and in doing so discovers new powers. Special Uncharted: off the map | July 8 Special An orphan goes on an adventure to find a lost treasure and on his way he meets a thief who is looking for his brother. Special The gray man | July 22 Special A CIA agent discovers dark secrets of his agency and faces a subject who put a price on his head. Special Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins | July 8 Special The origins of Snake Eyes are told, the hard moments of his past and how he learned to be a ninja. Special sea ​​monster | July 14 Special A stowaway sneaks onto a ship on unimaginable adventures when they meet a massive sea creature. Special Persuasion | July 15 Special This film based on a novel by Jane Austen tells the story of a young woman who, pressured by her family, rejects her love; but years later, they meet again. Special Spider-Man: No Way Home | July 22 Special The third part of the new Spider-Man trilogy, starring Tom Holland, finally arrives on streaming platforms. Special Spencer | 1st of July Special This film that tells the story of Princess Diana, for which Kristen Stewart was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress, is now available. Special