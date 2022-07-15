The 10 movies you have to see this July 2022 | Fifth Power ENTERTAINMENT This will be a great month to see films for all tastes. We present you the 10 movies you have to see this July 2022. TRENDS \u00b7 7\/15\/2022 00:00 This will be a great month to see films for all tastes. We present you the 10 movies you have to see this July 2022. Special Zombie 3 | July 15 Special It tells the story, in musical form, of humans having romances with zombies and werewolves. Special The princess | July 22 Special It shows the story of an empowered princess who can save herself, but is about to be forced to marry an evil being. Special Morbyus | 1st of July Special Dr. Michael Morbius is searching for a cure for a rare blood disorder that he suffers from, and in doing so discovers new powers. Special Uncharted: off the map | July 8 Special An orphan goes on an adventure to find a lost treasure and on his way he meets a thief who is looking for his brother. Special The gray man | July 22 Special A CIA agent discovers dark secrets of his agency and faces a subject who put a price on his head. Special Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins | July 8 Special The origins of Snake Eyes are told, the hard moments of his past and how he learned to be a ninja. Special sea \u200b\u200bmonster | July 14 Special A stowaway sneaks onto a ship on unimaginable adventures when they meet a massive sea creature. Special Persuasion | July 15 Special This film based on a novel by Jane Austen tells the story of a young woman who, pressured by her family, rejects her love; but years later, they meet again. Special Spider-Man: No Way Home | July 22 Special The third part of the new Spider-Man trilogy, starring Tom Holland, finally arrives on streaming platforms. Special Spencer | 1st of July Special This film that tells the story of Princess Diana, for which Kristen Stewart was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress, is now available. Special More news {{#news}} {{\/news}} More news \r\n\r\nSource link