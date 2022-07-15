Entertainment

The 10 movies you have to see this July 2022

Photo of James James41 mins ago
0 33 1 minute read

The 10 movies you have to see this July 2022 | Fifth Power

ENTERTAINMENT

This will be a great month to see films for all tastes. We present you the 10 movies you have to see this July 2022.

TRENDS

·

This will be a great month to see films for all tastes. We present you the 10 movies you have to see this July 2022. Special
Zombie 3 | July 15 Special
It tells the story, in musical form, of humans having romances with zombies and werewolves. Special
The princess | July 22 Special
It shows the story of an empowered princess who can save herself, but is about to be forced to marry an evil being. Special
Morbyus | 1st of July Special
Dr. Michael Morbius is searching for a cure for a rare blood disorder that he suffers from, and in doing so discovers new powers. Special
Uncharted: off the map | July 8 Special
An orphan goes on an adventure to find a lost treasure and on his way he meets a thief who is looking for his brother. Special
The gray man | July 22 Special
A CIA agent discovers dark secrets of his agency and faces a subject who put a price on his head. Special
Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins | July 8 Special
The origins of Snake Eyes are told, the hard moments of his past and how he learned to be a ninja. Special
sea ​​monster | July 14 Special
A stowaway sneaks onto a ship on unimaginable adventures when they meet a massive sea creature. Special
Persuasion | July 15 Special
This film based on a novel by Jane Austen tells the story of a young woman who, pressured by her family, rejects her love; but years later, they meet again. Special
Spider-Man: No Way Home | July 22 Special
The third part of the new Spider-Man trilogy, starring Tom Holland, finally arrives on streaming platforms. Special
Spencer | 1st of July Special
This film that tells the story of Princess Diana, for which Kristen Stewart was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress, is now available. Special

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James41 mins ago
0 33 1 minute read

Related Articles

Johnny Depp sells a collection of NFTs and donates the profits to the same organizations Amber Heard promised to give $7 million to

7 mins ago

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ returns to ‘Game of Thrones’: The two best characters face each other in the first preview of season 5

18 mins ago

Zendaya and the series that make her the queen of streaming (where to see them)

29 mins ago

All about the movie ‘Barbie’ with Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie: release date, filming videos and synopsis

52 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button