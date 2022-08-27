The 10 movies you should not miss if you are single

Do you go through that stage of singleness where the plan is nothing more than to stay home and watch movies with a bowl of popcorn, candy, chocolates or ice cream? But when you are in front of the television, do you find yourself looking for one that is not so romantic, that has a bit of comedy or that makes you feel comfortable and without the need for comforting cuddling?

In addition to action films, we have found the ideal movies for those Saturday or Sunday plans in which the only thing you want is to watch TV and completely forget about what lies beyond your bedroom door. Prepare pencil and notebook and make the list of the perfect films to enjoy if you are single. As if that were not enough, you can find them on Netflix!

1. single moms club

Five women united by an incident at their children’s school teach us that union is strength. These single mothers create a support group to face any obstacle in life and thus take an inner strength to overcome personal challenges.

two. single

The protagonist of this story lives on the lookout for social networks and her ex, which does not help her to overcome the situation, so she is supported by her best friend, who shows her how well she can be without a partner.

3. step from you

Peter Bretter (Jason Segel) was very happy until his girlfriend Sarah Marshal (Kristen Bell) broke up with him to start a relationship with another man (Russell Brand). Then the protagonist enters a depressive phase and on the recommendation of his best friend, he goes on vacation to relax. However, on this trip he runs into precisely his ex with his new partner. This movie with very funny scenes leaves us very aware that you can always get ahead.

Four. Single

This Mexican movie has become one of our favorites. This comedy shows us how its protagonist dreams of finding the perfect man and marrying him. To achieve this, she signs up for a course for single women looking for a partner. However, something does not go as she wanted and she realizes that life does not give us what we want, but what we need.

5. Counting my exboyfriends

You’re going to love it! and not only because the gorgeous Chris Evans is on it, but also because the plot of it is that Ally (Anna Faris) is a girl who has had a very disappointing love life, to the point that she continues alone. After an analysis of her life, she befriends her neighbor Colin (Chris) and they both take on the task of looking for all of her exes to see which of them she can resume a relationship with and find love. of her life.

6. Isn’t it romantic?

Natalie (Rebel Wilson) runs away from everything related to love. The girl is very happy living her bachelorhood to the fullest when an assailant leaves her unconscious and when she wakes up, she finds herself involved in a romantic comedy where she is the protagonist and this horrifies her. This comic production is worth accompanying with a good chocolate ice cream.

7. One night out of control

We have all had or wanted to have a fun but controlled night with our friends and whoever says otherwise is because they do not know what the protagonists of this comedy experienced. The group of friends commanded by Scarlett Johansson gets together to celebrate a bachelorette party that ends in a crime, which will make their friendship indestructible. Together in the good, the bad and the worst!

8. Single coveted

We’ve all had our chicken hearts broken and the first thing we usually do is cry and unburden ourselves to our best friends, who are always willing to listen to us over and over again. But later we empower ourselves and take back the reins and transform that pain into learning. Just like the protagonist of this movie, who decides to open a blog to tell her anecdotes and laugh at them, making them a success.

9. People who come and bah

After catching her boyfriend being unfaithful, Bea (Clara Lago) loses her job and is forced to start a life that was not the one she planned: to return to her town with her family. This romantic comedy is an adaptation of the homonymous book by Laura Norton.

10. Crazy and stupid love

Not only girls suffer for love and this story tells us the male perspective. Steve Carell plays a guy who has been in love with the same woman his whole life, but when he finds out that she has been unfaithful to him, his world falls apart. However, he decides to get his life back with the help of Ryan Gosling, who advises and guides him in this new stage.