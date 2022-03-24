The 10 nominees for best film at the Oscars 2022 ordered from worst to best

There are only a few days left for the winners to be announced. 94th edition of the Oscars. Surely many of you have done everything possible to catch up with the main contenders to win an award at the gala and now is the time to make a stop at all the films nominated in the premier category.

As I did last year, I am now going to Order from worst to best the 10 nominees for best picture at the 2022 Oscars. The criteria for doing so has been my personal preference, so obviously it will most likely not match yours. There you have the comments to chat about it.

Before getting into the matter, I remind you that here you have a review of all the nominated films in some category that you can see in streaming or this other text in which the Espinof team reviewed the best films of last year. Without more to add, Let’s focus on the Oscar nominees.

10) ‘The Williams Method’ (‘King Richard’)

Direction: Reign Marcus Green. Distribution: Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, Jon Bernthal, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Tony Goldwyn, Andy Bean, Kevin Dunn, Craig Tate, Dylan McDermott, Katrina Begin, Andy Hoff, Jimmy Walker Jr.

The movie with which probably Will Smith win her first Oscar is the least stimulating of all the applicants, since it is still a biopic that focuses on a somewhat unpleasant protagonist -something also necessary to boost the career of her daughters- and that leaves with the feeling that the story gave more of itself -although it is logical that they did not want to highlight its negative features more-. All in all, it is an estimable sports drama that succeeds in giving more presence to other characters as the minutes go by instead of turning everything into a show at the service of the great star of its cast.

Review of ‘The Williams Method’

9) ‘Don’t Look Up’





Direction: Adam McKay. Distribution: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Rob Morgan, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Tomer Sisley

It swept through the end of the year, becoming the second most-watched Netflix movie of all time, and more than a few raved about it. It was not my case, since it seemed to me an irregular proposalcapable of both leaving us with great scenes, taking advantage of a satire that is dangerously close to reality, but in other aspects it is too obvious or simply does not make an effort to develop what it proposes beyond the strength that the idea that it handles at that time may have. moment.

‘Don’t Look Up’ review

8) ‘Dune’

Direction: Denis Villeneuve. Distribution: Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa, Stellan Skarsgård, Zendaya, Javier Bardem, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Chang Chen, Stephen Henderson, Dave Bautista

The celebrated adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novel by Denis Villeneuve puts all the meat on the grill to be an epic show with a great technical finish that puts all the pieces on the board of this universe. That is partly its main problem, since it ends up being frustrating that it is still an extremely long introduction and the intensity that it displays at all times can become tiresome. I imagine that my esteem for her could grow a lot when the whole story is over with her already announced second installment.

‘Dune’ review

7) ‘CODA: The Sounds of Silence’





Distribution: Sian Heder Distribution: Emilia Jones, Troy Kotsur, Marlee Matlin, Daniel Durant, Eugenio Derbez, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, Amy Forsyth, Kevin Chapman, John Fiore, Erica McDermott, Owen Burke, Rebecca Gibel, Molly Beth Thomas.

This remake of the French film ‘La familia Bélier’ has been positioning itself as one of the big favorites to win the Oscar. It is probably an honor that it comes in handy, but that does not mean that it is a film that moves with solvency within known terrain, since it almost looks like a feel good movie from the 90s but with a touch of diversity typical of our time. In addition, it is the nominee who bets more decisively on the emotional, leaving us a scene with which not a few viewers will surely shed tears. She is modest, simple and somewhat obvious, yes, but also quite effective in what she is looking for.

Review of ‘CODA: The Sounds of Silence’

6) ‘Drive My Car’ (‘Doraibu mai kā’)





Direction: Ryusuke Hamaguchi. Distribution: Hidetoshi Nishijima, Tôko Miura, Reika Kirishima, Sonia Yuan, Satoko Abe, Masaki Okada, Perry Dizon, Ahn Hwitae

Adaptation of a story Haruki Murakami that explores the difficulties of facing tragic events that have marked our existence. He does it with a slow approach in which sometimes what we do not see or what is not said weighs more than what we do. It is a film that requires some patience but that ends up revealing itself much more hopeful than it seems at first glance. However, there are different moments in which, feeling it a lot, it is somewhat heavy.

Review of ‘Drive my Car’

5) ‘The alley of lost souls’ (‘Nightmare Alley’)





Direction: Guillermo del Toro. Distribution: Bradley Cooper, Rooney Mara, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, David Strathairn, Richard Jenkins, Mark Povinelli, Ron Perlman, Holt McCallany, Jim Beaver, Mary Steenburgen, Tim Blake Nelson

New adaptation of the novel William Lindsay Gresham which was already brought to the big screen in 1947 by the hand of Edmund Goulding, albeit with a characteristic touch of William of the Bull, who flirts with the fantastic in a film that starts off strong. The problems come when there is an important change of scenery, since interest is felt at the most inopportune moment -the arrival of Cate Blanchett’s character should have been a boost and it is not- and then it does not finish completely overcoming the flight.

Review of ‘The Alley of Lost Souls’

4 ‘Belfast’





Direction: Kenneth Brangh. Distribution: Jude Hill, Caitriona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Judi Dench, Ciarán Hinds, Lewis McAskie, Lara McDonnell, Gerard Horan, Turlough Convery, Sid Sagar, Josie Walker, Chris McCurry, Colin Morgan

an attempt to feel good movie with much greater artistic aspirations than those of ‘CODA: The sounds of silence’, which gives rise to much more elaborate technical and staging work. Then he navigates between the endearing and the dramatic without ever reaching the sky, but moving with success in this revision of his own childhood. Kenneth Brangh halfway between memory, idealism and just the right touch of reality.

‘Belfast’ review

3) ‘Licorice Pizza’





Direction: PaulThomasAnderson. Distribution: Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, Sean Penn, Bradley Cooper, Tom Waits, Ben Safdie, Joseph Cross, Skyler Gisondo, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Ryan Heffington, Nate Mann, John Michael Higgins, Harriet Sansom Harris

Paul Thomas Anderson returns once again to the 70s to offer us a curious romantic story that shines with its own light during its first hour, which is when everything is more focused on the magnetic relationship that arises between the characters played in an outstanding way by Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman. Then the film overpowers its episodic component and is about to lose me along the way.

Review of ‘Licorice Pizza’

2) ‘The power of the dog’ (‘The Power of the Dog’)





Direction: Jane Champion. Distribution: Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons, Kirsten Dunst, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Thomasin McKenzie, Frances Conroy, Keith Carradine, Geneviève Lemon, Peter Carroll, Adam Beach, Karl Willetts, Yvette Parsons, Tatum Warren-Ngata

A rereading of the western to explore a story in which toxic masculinity plays an essential role. For this, it is chosen to give great importance to the work of its protagonists to offer us a story that is both uncomfortable and delicate that manages to absorb you until its highly commented outcome. Yes, the bet Jane Campion it leads to a film marked by a relative coldness, as if everything is too calculated for some viewers to really connect with it totally.

Review of ‘The Power of the Dog’

1) ‘West Side Story’

Direction: Steve Spielberg. Distribution: Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort, David Alvarez, Ariana DeBose, Rita Moreno, Mike Faist, Josh Andrés Rivera, Corey Stoll, Brian d’Arcy James, Maddie Ziegler, Ana Isabelle, Reginald L. Barnes, Jamila Velazquez

An excellent update of the acclaimed musical that chooses to make just the right touches so as not to betray its essence, but pay special attention to the sensational staging work of steven spielberg. That’s where this new ‘West Side Story’ achieves an energy that is difficult to match and that alone justifies its existence, since it comfortably transcends the story it is telling, probably the weakest point of the show.

‘West Side Story’ review