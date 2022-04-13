The 10 oldest players in MLB

The left-hander made his first appearance of the season Tuesday against the Tigers, one of the few teams in the major leagues he hasn’t made. It’s worth noting that this is Hill’s third stint with the Red Sox. He also pitched for Boston from 2010 to 2012 and again in 2015. A lot has happened since then. He made it to the majors at age 25, struggled as a starter into his 30s, becoming a reliever in 2010 with the Red Sox, before surprisingly becoming one of the best pitchers in 2016. Since then, he’s also been seen solid and as long as you don’t expect a lot of innings from him, he could still be on the mound into his 90s.