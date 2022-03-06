The 10 phrases of Elon Musk to show that you are a great entrepreneur

The position of Elon Musk to publicly discuss both the successes and failures of their incredibly ambitious missions of SpaceX it shows how safe this man is in the face of life.

Elon Musk has accomplished feats previously thought impossible; In fact, if he had listened to his advisers, he would never have achieved the success that he has today. Born in South Africa in 1971, he sold his first computer game at age 12 and co-founded Tesla MotorsPayPal and SpaceX.

CEO of Tesla is a risk taker; he is an innovator and dares to imagine big dreams. Also, he has the ability to make them happen. This man is so extraordinarily successful and intelligent that listening to him can go a long way if inspiration is what is needed.

10 phrases of Elon Musk that you have to know

“The brand is just a perception, and the perception will match the reality over time. Sometimes it will be ahead, sometimes it will be behind. But the brand is simply a collective impression that some have about a product.” “It’s a mistake to hire a large number of people to do a complicated job. Numbers will never make up for the talent to get the right answer (two people who don’t know something are no better than one), they will tend to slow progress and cause the task is incredibly expensive. “I think there’s a lot of potential if you have a compelling product and people are willing to pay more for it. I think that’s what Apple has shown. You can buy a much cheaper cell phone or laptop, but Apple’s product It’s much better than the alternative and people are willing to pay that premium. I always invest my own money in the companies I create. I don’t believe in all that about using other people’s money people. I don’t think it’s correct. I’m not going to ask other people to invest in something if I’m not prepared to do it myself.” “I don’t believe in process. In fact, when I interview a potential employee and he or she says ‘it’s all about the process,’ I see that as a bad sign. The problem is that in a lot of big companies, the process it becomes a substitute for thought. They encourage you to behave like a little cog in a complex machine. Frankly, it allows you to keep people who are not as smart, who are not as creative.” “There are really two things that need to happen for a new technology to be affordable for the mass market. One is that it needs economies of scale. The other is that it needs to iterate on the design. It needs to go through a few iterations.” “Talent is extremely important. It’s like a sports team, the team that has the best individual player often wins, but then there’s a multiplier of how those players work together and the strategy they employ.” “Work like hell. I mean you only have to put in 80 to 100 hours a week every week. This improves your odds of success. If other people are putting in 40 hours a week and you’re putting in 100 hours a week , even if you’re doing the same thing, you know you’ll accomplish in four months what it takes them a year to accomplish.” “Actually, I haven’t read any books on time management.” “What brings about innovative thinking? I think it’s really a way of thinking. You have to decide.”

Source: Instagram @elonrmuskk

