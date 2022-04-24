The 10 players you would not believe were called by Gerardo Martino

Gerardo Martino has called up 100 players in his World Cup process since January 2019.

In the calls that the Argentine coach has made there are names that the tricolor fans would not believe he has called, this due to the current level they have or because many have already gone into the background in their teams

then in ESPN We leave you the 10 players that you would not believe that ‘Tata’ called in any of his calls.

‘Chicharito‘ was a player who was in the 2019 calls with ‘Tata’; However, after more than two years of absence, the LA Galaxy striker is not part of the Aztec team’s plans due to a technical decision, as Martino has repeatedly argued. Similarly, Yon de Luisa, president of the Mexican Soccer Federation, said that Hernández does not enter into plans in this World Cup cycle.

the goalkeeper of Blue Cross He has been considered by Martino on more than one occasion for friendly games that were not on a FIFA date, so he has not had his debut with the older Tricolor. Although he was in the Tokyo Olympics team with the U-23 category, due to his current level it seems difficult to think that at some point he was considered by ‘Tata’.

Sebastián Jurado celebrates with Cruz Azul EFE

the goalkeeper of Saints He was on the first ‘Tata’ list for a couple of friendly matches against Chile and Paraguay; However, with his level falling, the Mexican, who also has Lebanese nationality, ceased to be considered in the Tricolor.

The youth who now plays in the panties dazzled by his good performance in midfield at the 2019 U-17 World Cup; so he not only earned his pass to Europe with Lille in France at the time, but also to be taken by ‘Tata’ to a micro cycle.

Before the player returned to Mexico with the Juarez Braves in 2020, the attacker was considered by Martino in a couple of duels; however, because his level decreased and in Liga MX he was unable to shine, he was not considered on more occasions.

The center of tigers He was immovable in the national team until 2019, since he was even champion of the Gold Cup that year under Martino’s command, but with the good progress of other players and injuries, “Flaco” lost his place and recently two years has not returned to the Tricolor.

Midfielder and captain of Lion He became one of the best players in Liga MX. The Mexican fans repeatedly asked for it in the “Tata” calls, but the strategist of the national team decided not to call him anymore since the 2019 Gold Cup, which even led to “Chapo” withdrawing from the Tricolor.

Luis Montes left the Mexican National Team Getty Images

The defender who now plays for the America He surprised many with the call for the friendly game against Chile at the end of 2021, and it is that Silva has never had an outstanding career above average, so his call was surprising. Similarly, since February he lost ownership with the Eagles.

Paolo Yrizar

The forward of the Chivas The 24-year-old was considered for the friendly duel against Trinidad and Tobago in 2019 and that was his only match with the senior national team, since his lack of goal and his irregularity have marginalized him from the Tricolor after as a youth he was always in the lower categories of the same.

Jesus Godinez

The forward of the white roosters He was also called up in 2019 for the friendly match against Trinidad and Tobago, but due to his lack of prominence in the front of the teams he has been in, he has not been able to shine or be considered again by Martino and his coaching staff.