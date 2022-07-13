The 10 popular festivals around the world for summer

Summer often rhymes with festivals for many music lovers of all kinds. Year after year, some have become real unmissable events where artists from all over the world perform in sometimes atypical places. Tourism website Civitatis has listed the top 10 festivals to travel the world this summer.

The Sziget Festival in Budapest (Hungary)

The small festival of 1993 has become big, to the point of being one of the biggest festivals in the world. The Sziget Festival takes place every year on the island of Óbuda, on the banks of the Danube, and promotes good music, love and freedom. This year, the appointment is fixed from August 10 to 15.

The Summer Sonic Festival in Osaka and Tokyo (Japan)

An essential event for lovers of Japanese culture (and more), the Summer Sonic Festival is held over two days, on August 20 and 21, in the cities of Osaka and Tokyo. This year, in addition to the biggest names in Japanese music, Western artists like Post Malone, The Offspring, Kasabian, The Libertines and Måneskin.

Mad Cool in Madrid (Spain)

The Spanish capital is each year the scene of one of the big European festivals where music, gastronomy and fashion mingle. Mad Cool was held in early July with bands like Metallica, Placebo, Imagine Dragons and The Killers, Muse, The Pixies…

Ultra Europe in Split (Croatia)

Already a reference among summer festivals, the European version of the Ultra Music Festival has nothing to be ashamed of in the face of its American counterpart, with a line-up of the biggest names in the electronic scene that are likely to thrill the city of Split for several days

Tomorrowland in Boom (Belgium)

It needs no introduction, Tomorrowland has quickly become over the years an emblematic festival with its unique universe, its anthology stages and its extraordinary atmosphere. This year, the Belgian festival will take place over three weekends, from July 15 to 31.

Glastonbury in Pilton (UK)

Another emblematic figure of summer festivals, Glastonbury made its big comeback at the end of June after a notable absence due to a health crisis. For the occasion, the festival did not skimp on its artists with Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar or even Noel Gallagher.

Garorock in Marmande (France)

For its 25th anniversary, the neo-Aquitaine festival saw things big with big names like DJ Snake, Green Day, The Hives who also rubbed shoulders with the best of French-speaking music with Orelsan, M, or SCH for four days.

Rock in Rio in Lisbon (Portugal)

At the end of June, the Portuguese capital was able to host the local version of the Brazilian festival in its emblematic park, the Parque da Bela Vista. There was something for all tastes and all generations with artists like Muse, Duran Duran, The Black Eyed Peas, Post Malone and even a-ha.

Defqon 1. Weekend Festival in Biddinghuizen (Netherlands)

Notice to fans, the biggest hardstyle festival was back this year with four days full of thrills and pyrotechnics. After seventeen editions, the electronic music festival still doesn’t seem to be running out of steam.

The Old Plows in Carhaix-Plouguer (France)

For its 30th edition, the emblematic Breton festival of Vieilles Charrues will host from July 14 to 17 an ever more eclectic and rich program with Stromae, DJ Snake, Angèle, M, Orelsan and many other names.

