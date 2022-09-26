The 10 reasons to see her again

Jose Rafael Sosa

Avatar (2009) has been re-released in theaters around the world since September 22, before which, not a few people wonder: What is the point of re-releasing a film that was in theaters 13 years ago? Apparently none.

Is it just the predictable and carefully crafted promotion strategy of the movie studios and distributors, to pave the way to box offices in December when Avatar? The path of the water…but will it be just that? Yes. Of course it is.

And in the case Avatar, the matter is not so black and white, nor so predictable: Cameron’s production meets exceptional conditions: a quality form that involved technical and artistic innovations, a poetic story with an aesthetic inconceivable until now and the strength of a social complaint that raises a confrontation of the mercurial interests of the exploitation of resources versus the value of human and environmental life.

Watching a movie again, for the sake of seeing it, is not funny. But in the case of Avatarthere are unique conditions: The first is that it is a masterpiece that conquered both the critics and the public, managing, on the one hand, to be the highest-grossing film in history with a worldwide gross of $2.847 million; accumulated millions of words in critical and praiseworthy chronicles by those who qualify the films from the world media and crowned his career at the Oscar Awards (2010) with 9 nominations and carrying the Academy Awards in: production was nominated to nine statuettes (including best film and director) in which he finally carried the statuettes to Best Cinematography, Production Design and Visual Effects.

Faced with a manifestation of art with these characteristics, the least a movie buff can do (both those who saw it and those who did not know it) is go to the movies, for these ten reasons:

1- The premiere of Avatar (2009) involves a temporary distance of 13 years that implies the existence of a population segment that was not seen on screen. There is a generation of young people who have no idea what their importance is.

2- For the permanent validity of its message: a true love story, a manifesto for the environment, a denunciation of the economic/colonial/mercurial interests that conspire against nature).

3- For being directed by James Cameron, without a doubt the greatest scientific fiction film director in the history of cinema, according to important film critics in the world.

4- Because a masterpiece is not enjoyed once. The viewer enjoys it, many times, always finding new nuances and aesthetic meanings.

5- Because the value of his resounding parable of what happened to the indigenous residents in what would later become the United States and the cruel treatment to which they have been subjected, by society, governments and the cinema itself.

6- Due to the presence of Zoe Saldana in the leading role. (Yes, totally justified chauvinism). She is Dominican.

7- For the presence in the cast of Michelle Rodriguez, also Dominican, in a performance. There is no other Latin American and Caribbean country with two exponents in the stellar cast of Avatar.

8- For the 4-K remastering of the original material that renews its photography and projection system, providing a completely new visual experience compared to the original version of 2009. The enhancement processing of the original material for 3D projection, which can be seen with better visual and sound quality.

9- For the receptivity of international critics, in their reports so far, they are grateful for this experience, indicating the benefits that this version has brought them as moviegoers (film viewers).

10- Because it fulfills, like few film productions in the world, with the character of being the perfect machinery of dreams.

searching for meaning

The first thing is that it is a masterpiece, with the same characteristics as all those in that category in any type of art.

Who has seen only once The Mona Lisa (Leonardo D’ Vinci), painted in 1503, or the statue piety (Michelangelo), sculpted between 1498 and 1499, or Citizen Kane (Orson Welles), shot in 1940), or how many times it has been heard The Ninth Symphony by Beethoven, premiered on February 27, 1814… and then

Why not see a masterpiece of cinema again, and none of these works are offered with any bonus? I know friendly people who have paid for a trip to the Louvre Museum, to see the Mona Lisa, despite the fact that it is the most photographed painting in the world.

avatar, what It is one of those films that return to the cinema its profile as the perfect machine of dreams, because having created the unique universe:

Extraordinary creatures with bodies that defy anatomical logic

· forests with an exuberance that transgresses all imagination

surprisingly architectural flowers

technology in a wide range of digital expression

vehicles in super format

unimaginable weapons

digital images

· Creation of new technical filming procedures that provide new instruments to films.

In light of these criteria, it is clear that the revival makes sense because there are many young people who did not see it on the big screen, the best option for an audiovisual show of this level.

It is true that it presents, for 2D projections, a 4K HDR remastering of its original material that has validated its colors and luminosity to the tone of current digital technology and in 3-D it is a different show than what the 2009 version offered .