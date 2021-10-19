the 10 roles that made him a star

P.rhyme or later it had to happen to him too: Ryan Gosling, idol of little girls, with that face of someone who never seems to grow up, has become the emblem of the husband and father of an exemplary family in First Man, in which he plays Neil Armstrong, torn between home and work at the American space agency in the years preceding the historic 1969 moon landing.

In a sense it is the role that comes closest to this stage in the life of the Canadian actor, who will turn 38 on November 12: since 2011 he has been happily engaged (not married) to Eva Mendes, 44, Cuban actress known on the set of Like a thunder, and while he strings one success after another, giving luster to a career that soon consecrated him star, she who was in a great position before meeting him (Training Day, Hitch, Owners of the night) gave up work to raise their daughters, Esmeralda Amada, 3, and Amada Lee, 2.

That of First Man is for Ryan Gosling the first real role as a mature man, fully realized in private and professional life, but perhaps it is not even his best interpretation. From neo-Nazi to dreamy jazzman, from replicant to mover, from stock market investor to shy lover, here are the roles that have marked his career.

Loading... Advertisements

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED