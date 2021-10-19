News

the 10 roles that made him a star

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

P.rhyme or later it had to happen to him too: Ryan Gosling, idol of little girls, with that face of someone who never seems to grow up, has become the emblem of the husband and father of an exemplary family in First Man, in which he plays Neil Armstrong, torn between home and work at the American space agency in the years preceding the historic 1969 moon landing.

In a sense it is the role that comes closest to this stage in the life of the Canadian actor, who will turn 38 on November 12: since 2011 he has been happily engaged (not married) to Eva Mendes, 44, Cuban actress known on the set of Like a thunder, and while he strings one success after another, giving luster to a career that soon consecrated him star, she who was in a great position before meeting him (Training Day, Hitch, Owners of the night) gave up work to raise their daughters, Esmeralda Amada, 3, and Amada Lee, 2.

That of First Man is for Ryan Gosling the first real role as a mature man, fully realized in private and professional life, but perhaps it is not even his best interpretation. From neo-Nazi to dreamy jazzman, from replicant to mover, from stock market investor to shy lover, here are the roles that have marked his career.

Loading...
Advertisements

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

821
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
701
News

Cinema, all films out in October
655
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
594
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
543
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
481
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
480
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
440
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
402
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
334
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top