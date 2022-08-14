The 10 secrets of ‘Predators’ that you can discover in Star Plus

Regarding the premiere of ‘Predators: The Prey’, we share with you 10 secrets of ‘Predators’, a film of the franchise released in 2010.

Starring Adrien Brody, Alice Braga, Topher Grace, Mahershala Ali and Danny Trejo, predators (2010) shows the mercenary Royce leading a group of warriors on a mysterious mission on an alien planet where they do not remember how they got there. Except for the doctor Edwin, they are all cold-blooded killers who will realize that they are the prey of a hunt organized by predators. It is a great moment to revisit these cinema classics, since on August 5th Predator: The Prey will arrive, a science fiction film directed by Dan Trachtenberg set in the Comanche Nation, 300 years before the first installment, Predator (1987).

Danny Trejo claimed his role

According to the filmmakers Nimród Antal and Robert Rodríguez, in the film's script, the character of Cuchillo was described as "a guy who looks like Danny Trejo". When actor Danny Trejo heard about it, he called Rodriguez and said: "I heard there's a guy in the Predators script who looks like Danny Trejo and guess what, I look like Danny Trejo!".

Predator’s original costume appears in the film

The alien creature that chases Edwin (Topher Grace) through the jungle in the ambush scene is a slightly modified version of the original design from Predator.

Hunting dogs were inspired by Predator 2

The hunting dogs are based on one of the skulls seen in the trophy case aboard the Yautja's ship near the end of Predator 2 (1990).

The plant that appears became extinct millions of years ago

The plant that Edwin identifies as "Archaefructus liaoningensis" in Predators became extinct millions of years ago. Fossils of it approximately 125 million years old were found. In an earlier version of the script, Edwin highlights the plant's origins, describing it as an unexplained oddity, before they finally figure out where they are.

Louis Ozawa decided that his character knew Kendo

Louis Ozawa Changchien insisted that his character, Hanzo, fight using Kendo, as he is a practitioner of the martial art.

Oleg Taktarov hit himself and continued to act

While filming a fight, actor Oleg Taktarov hit his face with a camera and began to bleed. However, he insisted that the production continue filming to add a gory effect to the scene.

Arnold Schwarzenegger made a cameo

The original script included cameos from Dutch (arnold schwarzenegger) and Michael Harrigan (Danny Glover), the protagonists of the previous Predator films. However, they were removed in the final version of the film.

Laurence Fishburne only filmed two days

The actor Laurence Fishburne played Noland, who saves Royce’s life (Adrian Brody) and tells everyone about the Yautjas. Noland has survived them, hiding out on one of their derelict ships.

Hanzo is a reference to a Japanese samurai

Hanzo’s name is a reference to Hattori Hanzo, a legendary Japanese samurai. Hattori Hanzo is also the name of the character played by Shin’ichi Chiba in Kill Bill Vol. 1 (2003), written and directed by Robert Rodriguez’s friend Quentin Tarantino.