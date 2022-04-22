The 10 spring hair colors with which you will hit

More and more of us decide to change our hair color in spring to give our hair a different touch. To do this, we are inspired by the hair colors of the moment so that our change becomes a sure hit. celebrities like Kendall Jenner either haley bieber Y elizabeth olsen, are just some of those who have transformed the color of their hair to embrace a different color. And it has inspired us to do the same because the new season marks a new beginning with a change in our usual hair or our old style. So to give you ideas, pay attention to the season’s hair tones that everyone looks for and always favors.

spicy coppery

Sophie Turner with a spicy copper tone of hair.GTres Online.

that the colors of coppery hair and the ginger ones have not just left is a fact and that is that now they are mixed with other tones to give more multidimensionality to our hair. Now they come lighter and don’t wear as dark. Everyone wants cinnamon and terracotta chestnuts that also enhance brown eyes and blue and green. we can get them combining a dark or medium blonde with a light brown and they are also worn without root effect and with a lot of shine.

Buttery blonde with a seventies vibe

One of the best ambassadors of the buttery blonde hair tone is jodie eat either Sienna Miller for wearing it with seventies airs. It is a version of the multidimensional blond that they have already worn since Farrah Fawcett a Goldie Hawn and wears light shades of blonde with a root ombre but very soft which we love.

Expensive Brunette

Hailey Baldwin with an expensive brown or expensive brunette.GTres Online.

The brown hair tones they acquire variants that change everything for your hair because they become more luxurious by providing different shades and full of light. They revitalize our image and are easy to maintain. “They update our hair with a very suggestive natural sparkle, lightening them with highlights only one or two shades of our base” indicates Raphael Good from Rafael Bueno Hairdressers. But also semi-permanent color dips, the point is to create that lavish feel to the mane by using multiple rich hair tones. And whether you’re brown or blonde, get hydration Y color maintenance deep to achieve the brightest finishes.

Strawberry blonde or strawberry blonde

Sydney Sweeney has tried a strawberry blonde hair color with pink undertones.GTres Online.

the shades strawberry or apricot blondes for the mane have also become a hit this season and proof of them is that blondes like sydney sweeney have signed up for them. It provides warmth and dimension to your hair but it is more difficult to maintain, so you will need to fine-tune it with its thousand shades at the hairdresser.

oatmeal blonde

Uma Thurman in oatmeal blonde with beige undertones.Getty.

If you are one of those who would like to change to blonde hair but not gold but more beige, then your color may be oatmeal blonde because it is a neutral blonde but at the same time luminous that is not golden or ash, you will like this soft tone that it has warmth and it’s not platinum blonde either. inspires us umma thurman when wearing it and works on both long and short hair and favors almost all skin types as well as enhancing tanned or olive skin.

Beach bronde or beach bronde

Jennifer Lopez surrenders to the beach brode a chestnut with blonde nuances effect mane kissed by the spectacular sun.GTres Online.

Between the golden blond and the light brown The beach bronde or beach bronde tone worn by some celebrities such as hailee steinfeld either Jennifer Lopez. And it is that it is a brown as if the sun hit it and on it there were those natural reflections in summer on the beach. It will be created on a deep brown or brunette base with golden streaks that are accentuated from the middle to the ends of the hair.

Hazelnut Brown

Lily James has left her blonde hair behind and embraces a mane of luminous hazelnut brown.GTres Online.

next to the chestnut expensive or expensive brunette, there’s another trending lighter shade that’s also super flattering. And it is none other than the hazelnut brown that provides a more luminous and shiny hair sensation without being blonde and is a fresh hair color but easy to maintain and very much in line with the natural tone of the brunette or dark chestnut bases.

face framing

Sienna Miller wears lighter and brighter face framing highlights on both sides of her face that enhance her hair, both loose and collected.GTres Online.

The technique of coloring or face framing highlights continues to hit hard this season for all those who want to give their face extra light and shine to their hair. And it consists of applying the lighter highlights to both sides of the face. In addition, it works on all face types and for both short hair and long hair.

dark brown

Dark browns are still one of the great favorites because they add depth to the face and our hair. While it is true that they are hair colors that do not suit everyone, they favor paler skin, but the trick is to combine them with espresso or coffee highlights.

Golden blond

Among the best-looking blonde trends is golden blonde, which is customized to mix lower and higher shades of the same range to highlight some areas and correct others. And if we want to give a more natural finish, we can use a darker warm tone at the root to make it easier to maintain. We love how it looks Kate Bosworth.

