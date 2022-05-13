The 10 states with the best minimum wage in the United States

How much does inflation affect your shopping basket in the US? 2:47

(CNN Spanish) — California — which hopes to raise the minimum wage to $15.50 an hour by next January — is currently one of the states with the best minimum pay in the United States, but it doesn’t top the list: First place is held by the District of Columbia with a minimum of $15.20 an hour, followed by the state of Washington.

A total of 30 states plus the city of Washington (District of Columbia) have laws that establish minimum wages higher than the federal one, set at US$7.25 per hour, according to information from the Department of Labor updated to January 2022.

There are states like Georgia and Wyoming where, on the contrary, the minimum wage set by the authorities is less than the federal one —in these cases, US$5.15— but when employees are subject to both regulations they are entitled to receive the higher .

At the start of 2022, meanwhile, 21 states raised their minimum wages by varying ranges from cents to $1.5.

States with the best minimum wage

Below is the list of the states with the best minimum wage in the United States, including the city of Washington.

District of Columbia (Washington City)

Minimum wage of US$15.20 per hour.

washington (state)

Minimum wage of US$14.49 per hour.

Massachusetts

Minimum wage of US$14.25 per hour.

California

Minimum wage of US$14.00 for employers with up to 25 workers and US$15.00 for those with more than that number of employees.

New York

Minimum wage of $13.20, and $15.00 in Long Island, Westchester and New York City.

Connecticut and New Jersey

Minimum wage of US$13.00 per hour.

Arizona

Minimum wage of US$12.80 per hour.

Maine and Oregon

Minimum wage of US$12.75 per hour.

There are specific circumstances in which exceptions to these amounts may apply, explains the Department of Labor, for example in certain cases of full-time students, workers with disabilities, people under the age of 20 who are in their first 90 days of employment, those who receive tips and those listed as apprentices.

The federal minimum wage

The federal minimum is $7.25 per hour since 2009. The figure is not adjusted automatically, but requires Congress to pass and the president to sign a law to that effect. This period since 2009 is the longest that American workers have gone without a federally mandated wage increase.

President Joe Biden and some progressive Democrats have previously advocated for a $15 federal minimum wage, a proposal that already runs for federal contractors under a government order but failed in Congress this year.

The California Proposal