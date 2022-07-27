What is the history of the relationship between the US and Taiwan? The “greatest fear” has come true with the reduction of Russian gas supplies to Europe. This is what you need to know to start the day. Truth first.

1. The 10 strongest currencies in the world

Given the strong inflation that only seems to be on the rise throughout the world, the different currencies are beginning to suffer the blows and reflect the uncertainty of an economy with two years of a pandemic in tow, a Russian war in Ukraine that has impacted the prices of oil and the slowdown in the growth of countries as key as China. That is why it is worth asking, what are the 10 strongest currencies in the world? (And before you get to the first place we tell you that it is not the dollar. Although this is the currency that is most used for international operations).

2. The “greatest fear” has come true with the reduction of Russian gas supplies to Europe

The Biden administration is working hard behind the scenes to keep European allies united against Russia as Moscow further cuts its energy supplies to the European Union, sparking panic on both sides of the Atlantic over the Possible gas shortage ahead of winter, US officials say.

3. What is the history of the relationship between the US and Taiwan?

The announcement of a possible trip to Taipei by the president of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, has caused a stir in China and generated concern in the Government of Joe Biden. This is the latest episode to date in a long-standing relationship marked by official ambiguity, informal links and, more recently, the particular rhetoric of the current US president.

4. Monkeypox is progressing faster than the data on this disease

Two months after the United States confirmed its first case of monkeypox, the total has risen to about 2,900. However, details about those infections and other epidemiological data are not spreading as fast as the virus itself, which leaves gaps in the response against the disease.

5. A sign that inflation is slowing

Many US shoppers have stopped buying clothing and other discretionary items as the highest inflation in four decades strains their pockets. That left Walmart and other retailers stuck with too many clothes and more expensive things on their shelves. To help eliminate the backlog, Walmart is cutting prices on some items and marking down products.

at coffee time

6 facts that maybe they didn’t teach you in sex education classes

We chatted with educators and researchers to break down some common misconceptions and share insights you may not have learned in traditional sex education classes.

Russia will withdraw from the International Space Station project after 2024, according to the Kremlin

Russia will withdraw from the International Space Station project “after 2024” after fulfilling its obligations, according to the Kremlin’s reading of a meeting between newly appointed Roscosmos chief Yuri Borisov, and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Animals sold at Wuhan market likely started covid-19 pandemic, new studies say

Two recently published studies take totally different approaches but come to the same conclusion: the Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan, China, was probably the epicenter of the coronavirus.

Mega Millions jackpot goes up: how likely are you to win it?

What would you do if you win the lottery? The Mega Millions jackpot jumped to $810 million after Friday’s drawing once again had no winners. Is it easy to win? It’s more chances are you’ll be struck by lightning or the Buffalo Bills win the Super Bowl.

AJ McLean, of the Backstreet Boys, explains how “Smoke”, his new solo song, was born

The singer told Zona Pop how “Smoke” was born, his new solo song, and talked about his flirtation with country music as well as the Backstreet Boys tour.

The number of the day

40%

More than 40% of parents of young children in the US say that they will not be vaccinated against covid-19, reveals a survey.

quote of the day

“He is very well”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, stated Tuesday on CNN’s “New Day” that the president Biden is doing “very well” as he recovers from the covid-19 infection.

And to finish…

Meet the mysterious dragon of Patagonia

This mysterious insect was baptized as the Patagonian ice dragon. It is a type of fly that measures 1.3 centimeters and lives on ice. Learn more about this amazing animal.