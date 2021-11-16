the 10 strongest economic players

Football Manager has a huge database and you just need to search to find the deal of a lifetime, with an exceptional quality / price ratio.

Football Manager it grows in complexity every year. Once it was easy to buy a good footballer who would improve the team, but now it’s time to make huge efforts to strengthen your club by completing huge scouting operations, meeting with the management and often, it hurts to say, drinking liters of coffee in an attempt to stay. awake during conferences. Economic players on Football Manager – The days of signing Maxim Tsigalko and watching him score 30 goals a season are long gone, sadly. So to help you secure some very solid footballer without bankrupting your club, we scoured the Football Manager 2022 database to report you. the 10 economic players who will transform your team. Keep in mind that the exact cost of the transfer and the performance of a particular player in your team may vary. What does Football Manager yield depend on – Your reputation as a manager and your relationship with certain agents may have an impact on relocation costs and contract negotiations. Personalities, trends and positions of the players can all have an impact on how well they perform in your dressing room and, as a result, perform on the pitch. Either way, if you can find a good tactical and interpersonal relationship with them, the footballers below have the potential to become hugely important squad members, and early in the game they are available for great prices. Take them while they are hot! Kevin Zefi – € 270,000 | Left and right winger, attacker; 16 years; Inter U17 – Irish Kevin Zefi has already made it into the notebooks of all observers at the age of 16 and has earned a transfer from Shamrock Rovers to youth teams of Inter. It will take him a few years before he is ready to play for a place in the most famous clubs, but his very low cost for the transfer will certainly not put pressure on you to explode and prove to be worth the investment. Jesé – € 1.6 million | Left and right winger, attacking midfielder and forwards, 29, Las Palmas – Versatile striker, Jesé started his career at Real Madrid before moving to PSG for the sum of 25 million euros. He never managed to establish himself in the first team of a big club, not even when he was loaned to the Premier League and his native Spain. He is now at Las Palmas and this season as a veteran has seen him make a great comeback at high levels. His odd career of false starts and delayed bursts makes him available for just € 1.6m, with stats good enough to make him a good alternative for even the most prestigious clubs in Europe.

Filip Benković – € 2.3 million | Center-back, 24, Leicester – At the age of 24, Filip Benković will probably not reach the levels of Virgil Van Dijk, nor join the elite of central defenders. However, it is reliable and inexpensive. He was on loan from Leicester in minor English leagues and, like Jesé, never had the insured starting spot. But, in the eyes of the Football Manager database, its potential has not yet been expressed. Give him a place in the starting eleven and you could be the manager of his explosion. Roland Sallai – € 5 million | Midfielder and left and right winger, attacking midfielder; 24 years; Freiburg – Fast-paced midfielder Sallai comes from a footballing family and has made a name for himself at Freiburg. It has not yet emerged out of the Bundesliga, however, which leaves it at a value of around 5 million. Considering its qualities and potential, we think it’s the equivalent of a theft. Gabriele Zappa – € 4.5 million | Right back, ter. des. fluidifying, 21 years old, Cagliari – Zappa has started his career at Inter, then moving on to Pescara without ever making a presence for the Nerazzurri. He is now at Cagliari outright and, after doing well while on loan, he is struggling again to earn his starting spot. Entering and exiting the field illegally no longer has the value of the beginning of his career, and consequently you can take it home for about 4.5 million euros. Footballers need to play regularly to reach their peak skills, and there is plenty of potential to unlock here. If you need someone right, now you know who to contact.

Amine Harit – € 4.5 million | Midfielder and left winger, central attacking midfielder; 24 years old, Marseille – When you start your match he will be on loan at Marseille and therefore you will not be able to have him immediately, but Amine Harit is still available for the initial negotiations. And it’s worth dealing with. The 24 year old did 102 appearances for Schalke between 2017 and last season, and won the best rookie award in the 17/18 season. It might be worth it for less than 5 million, right? The database agrees: Harit should be up to the top teams very soon. Nicola Sansone – € 3.8 million | Left winger, 29, Bologna – Every team needs its veterans and, at 29 (30 recently turned 30 in the real world), Samson can offer this and more at a price that doesn’t require him to magically transform into Lorenzo Insigne in the queue of his career. 3.8 million should be enough to take Sansone away from Bologna and add a lot of first team experience both in Serie A and in La Liga. Agustín Álvarez – € 4 million | Forward, 20, Penarol – Will he be the next Cavani? Agustin Alvarez doesn’t have exactly the same type of physique as Uruguayan, but he is still being talked about in the same terms. The young striker has so far only played at Penarol, in his native Uruguay, but it is undoubtedly a matter of time before one of the big European clubs puts his eyes on us (he has already been approached by Real Madrid). Football Manager 2022 offers a real chance to take it home and the database indicates that it would be a good deal for many seasons to come.

Jiří Pavlenka – € 1.5 million | Goalkeeper, 29, Werder Bremen – Pavlenka has been a staple of Werder Bremen since 2017, amassing 136 appearances over the past four seasons. But a combination of strangely cheap transfers and Bundesliga, who always keeps his talents secret, has made his value so low so far. Yes, he is 29 years old. You will probably have to replace it in five years, but a company can save a lot of money in five years … Aleix Febas – € 2.9 million | Defensive midfielder, 25, Mallorca – Aleix Febas has started his career at Real Madrid but failed to penetrate the first team, eventually moving to Mallorca in 2019 after a couple of loans also in La Liga. At 25, you might not rank him among the young promises but the database undoubtedly indicates that he has more to give. Available for just 2.9 million, Febas can manage your midfield and improve from season to season if you give them some much-needed stability. Written by Phil Iwaniuk for GLHF

