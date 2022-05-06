The 10 teams that have secured a ticket to the 2022 Concacaf League

For Guatemala, there will be the presence of Malacateco and Communications, there is still a space to be defined

GUATEMALA – Communications became the winner of the accumulated table and, being the runner-up of the 2021 Opening Tournament, qualified for the 2022 Concacaf League to defend the title that it won last December against Motagua at the Doroteo Guamuch Flores Stadium by an aggregate score of 6-3.

The Creams, when drawing against Deportivo Malacateco and with Municipal’s stumble against Antigua at home, added 82 points in the accumulated, being unattainable with one date left to play in the Clausura 2022 Tournament. In this way, the Creams become the second team that will represent Guatemala in the regional tournament, because Malacateco earned his right to the title won in the 2021 Opening Tournament.

With this, Guatemala has a pending place to confirm and it would be determined with the team that reaches the final of the local contest, being champion or runner-up.

In the rest of the Central American countries, the teams that will compete during the second half of the year and afterward have also begun to be confirmed. ESPNDigital reviews it.

The Concacaf League trophy winning by Communications in 2021 ESPN

malacateco : ‘Los Toros’ will have their first international participation after winning the title of the 2021 Opening Tournament against Comunicaciones by a global score of 2-0 with goals from Wilson Godoy and Matías Rotondi.

Communications : The current champion of the tournament will defend the cup by winning the accumulated table of the 2021-2022 season of the National Football League.

Alliance F.C. : He is the current champion of Salvadoran soccer by beating CD Platense in the final. During the 2021 edition, ‘Los Albos’ were beaten by Communications in the Round of 16.

Olympia: They are the monarchs of the 2021 Opening Tournament by achieving the Tetrachampionship. It should be remembered that in the last edition they were disqualified by the organization due to the conflict registered with Inter Moengotapoe of Suriname.

Royal Spain : They are the winners of the accumulated table with 68 points and are the second team from Honduras to qualify for the 2022 Concacaf League.

Heredian : The championship won against Saprissa, allowed them to seal their ticket to the international event, where they had been absent in recent editions.

Alajuelense : With 77 points and three pending dates to be played, Alajuelense is in first place in the accumulated table. According to Unafut, it could only be surpassed by Herediano, a team already classified, for which they got the ticket.

Diriangen FC : He is the two-time champion of Nicaraguan soccer by beating Real Estelí in the final.

Taurus F.C. : He was proclaimed champion of the Clausura 2021 Tournament by beating Herrera FC 3-0 and thus achieving his 16th title in history.

Pacific F.C.: Defeated Forge FC in the Canadian Premier League final and secured their ticket.