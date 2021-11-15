The 10 thousand charge invades the city for a beautiful day of sport and records

The 2019 edition, pre-pandemic, had been the one of records. The 2021 edition will be remembered as a new record edition. Faithful to its recent history, the Hoka Marathon of Ravenna City of Art has been able to revive the city and the territory with an event of great depth and huge numbers, while paying the utmost attention to anti-Covid health protocols. A link between the city and its most representative sporting event that has been renewed and strengthened, demonstrating the great desire of the whole area to return to experience the emotions of major events and welcome people, athletes, families from all over with open arms. the world. A weekend of incredible and unexpected numbers. This is why they are even more welcome, starting from the number of people who have chosen to take to the streets and test themselves in one of the events proposed during the Ravenna weekend. The total number of subscribers to the event is 10,551. An incredible figure if we consider the period of slow and careful restarting after the lock down and the data of the infections that still require attention and prudence.

In the queen race, on the 42 km of the Hoka Marathon of Ravenna City of Art, 1,304 participants showed up at the start, a number that increases in the Ravenna Half Marathon 21K with its 2,360 starters. The 5,500 who met at the former Ippodromo Candiano for the Martini Good Morning Ravenna for an authentic party that involved families and friends, opened by the mayor Michele de Pascale and the councilor for Sport and Tourism of the Municipality of Ravenna Giacomo Costantini who traveled together with the city all 10 km until the arrival of Via di Roma. To complete the picture, the 1,107 members of the Conad Family Run and the 280 dog-owner couples of the Fruits Bau Dogs & Run, the two events staged on Saturday 13 November.

And in a weekend of extraordinary numbers, records in sporting trials could not be missing, with all four previous records improved and always thanks to Kenyan athletes. In the Hoka Maratona di Ravenna Città d’Arte 42K, victory for the Kenyan Langat Elkana who stopped the clock at 2.10.33, improving by 9 “the record set by compatriot Japhet Kosgei in 2019. To complete a male podium of the 42K all Kenyan , Kemboi Rotich Kenneth in second place and Bernard Kiptoo Koech in third. New record also in the women’s Hoka Maratona di Ravenna with the victory of the Kenyan Shyline Jepkokir Toroitich in 2.29.17. On the second step of the podium the Romanian Liliana Maria Dragomir, while in third place the Italian Camilla Spagnol.

Moving on to the Ravenna Half Marathon, two other records killed. In the men’s 21K success for the Kenyan Rodgers Maiyo in 1.03.46, followed by Edwin Kibet Kiptoo, also a native of Kenya. Lowest step of the podium for the Italian Andrea Argnano in 1.10.00. The last of the four day records broken is that of the women’s Half Marathon with the victory of Veronicah Njeri Maina, also from Kenya, in 1.11.42 followed by Edwin Kibet (Ken) and Hodan Mohamed Mohamud (Ita).