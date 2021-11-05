The 10 top picks of Piazza Affari selected by Artificial Intelligence. Maximum score only for one title of the Ftse Mib

Piazza Affari is sailing on the multi-year highs and not a few titles in recent weeks have updated the historical highs. Among these there is Interpump, in the Ftse Mib since June 2020, and which boasts the best absolute performance on the Ftse Mib since the beginning of the year with over + 66% and prices almost doubled over a 12-month horizon (+ 96%).

And Interpump is the only stock in Piazza Affari with the highest rating in the list of shares to be put in the portfolio in the coming months according to the algorithms of artificial intelligence.

The November Top 10 Ranking indicated by Danelfin, a financial consulting company specializing in the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and Big Data technology to improve stock selection and investor portfolio management, sees Interpump excel, ahead of Amplifon with an ‘AI score’ of 9 and also a positive protagonist in this 2021 (+ 29%) with quotations at the historical top. Third step of the podium for Moncler with a score of 8. Right behind the best are Saipem, Campari, Prysmian, Diasorin and Banco BPM with 7.

The Danelfin ranking lists the shares with the higher probability of beating the market in the next 30-90 days, according to Artificial Intelligence models. Danelfin’s mission is democratize the use of artificial intelligence to help investors to make smarter decisions with their equity portfolios.

Danelfin’s proprietary Machine Learning algorithms analyze more than 10,000 features per share every day, based on over 900 fundamental, technical and market sentiment indicators. This methodology allows us to evaluate the actions from a holistic point of view. The benchmark index for shares listed in the United States is the S&P 500 TR and, for European equities, the STOXX 600.

The November ranking for Piazza Affari and Wall Street

Here are the top 10 for Italy

And the top 10 on Wall Street, including big names like Citigroup and Twitter.