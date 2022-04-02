The 10 unmissable movies that Netflix has hidden in its catalog

Netflix It has an impressive repertoire of series and movies for all tastes. Within the streaming giant, you can find everything from action and horror films to small animated, comedy and love stories. But with so many options and variety, it’s easy to get lost in the vastness of the content and waste time searching. That is why, below, a list of ten very impressive options, with deep stories and impressive effects to rediscover the platform’s catalogue.

This is one of the brand new releases by Alex Garland (Ex Machina, The Beach) and that has nothing more and nothing less than Natalie Portman as a leading actress. The film follows the story of a scientist who must face the unknown to save the life of her partner.

After a meteorite falls and causes the expansion of a bright atmosphere, a team of soldiers and specialists embark on a search to find out what is inside and what dangers it hides. | Watch Annihilation

This drama of Norwegian origin narrates the harsh murders of Norway in 2011 when an explosion in the government district of Oslo and a shooting on the island of Utøya left 77 dead and a hundred injured.

The film is based on the book One of Us: The Story of a Massacre in Norway and Its Aftermath and shows not only the terrible fact but the later judgment with a focus on the victims and who started the shooting. | Watch July 22

The film starring Adam Sandler knew how to be furious on his arrival at Netflix but over time it was forgotten. Today it takes on even more force when the public demands their favorite actor in a different role than usual.

Rough Diamonds – Trailer – Source: YouTube

Howard Ratner (Sandler) is a jeweler who owns an extravagant jewelry business in New York whose personal life is in tatters. A bad deal, an unpayable debt and an inopportune bet put his life in danger and must fight to put everything in its place. | Watch Rough diamonds

Undoubtedly one of the most hidden films of Netflix. The plot follows the story of Vaughn and Marcus, two friends who move to the Scottish Highlands town to spend a weekend alone and hunting.

However, what seemed to be a quiet getaway away from the tumult turns into a scene of danger and risk that will put his life and friendship at risk after committing a horrible mistake. | Watch Caliber

An action movie starring Charlize Theron and worthy of an afternoon of boredom and marathon. The film focuses on a group of mercenaries who proclaim themselves “the deadliest in the world” because they hide a secret: they are immortal.

The Old Guard – Trailer

Despite not knowing the reasons for their immortality, they hide the secret while earning a living at the cost of crimes and murders. However, they will be in trouble after someone find out who they are and be willing to capture them for tell the world what happens to them. | Watch The old guard

Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund, Pedro Pascal and Adria Arjona make up the cast of an unmissable film for all action lovers.

Triple Frontier – Trailer

The premise is not far from something already seen but it works on all levels. five veterans of the Special Forces meet to travel to South America and face a powerful drug cartel that operates on the border of Colombia, Brazil and Peru and thus be able to get money to solve their personal problems. | Watch triple border

Based on the homonymous novel by Stephen King, the film reached Netflix from the hand of director Mike Flanagan and with Carla Gugino and Bruce Greenwood as protagonists. Although its appearance on the platform was five years ago, it has become a hidden gem for new users.

The film Gerald’s Game, a highly acclaimed movie on Netflix at the time Time

The relationship between Carla and Bruce is at its critical moment and both decide to rekindle the fire with a sexual and romantic escapade in fear of nothing. After they decided handcuff the woman on the bed for an erotic game and he suffers a heart attack paranoia, dark secrets and a challenge to survive will be present throughout the film. | Watch Gerald’s game

A Spanish film that won several awards when it was released for the first time in 2019. A thriller that not only disturbs each viewer but also hides a message for the most critical and analytical who may reach the end of the film.

Throughout the plot we follow Goreng, a man who submits to a challenge in a strange futuristic prison where the prisoners are housed in vertical cells and watch as the prisoners in the upper cells are fed while those in the lower cells starve. A constant struggle to survive where selfishness and solidarity are the subject of debate. | Watch The hole

The film tells the story of the Slone family, who live in the fictional town of Keelut. Medora, a mother who lives in the remote village, writes a letter to the writer Russel Core to ask him for help after the disappearance of his son.

According to her, a wolf kidnapped her little one and since her husband is at war, no one wants or can help her. What the writer does not know is that in that place occurred several mysterious disappearances of the same nature, all caused by wolves, and nobody does anything to prevent it. However, on investigating him Core discovers that he The Slone hide a very twisted secret. | Watch hold the dark

joe is about to return to the streets after a traumatic episode but before returning to patrol you have to work for the 911 emergency service. There, in the midst of the daily calls, he comes across an urgency that will take him to the limit.

Guilty, the new suspense movie that was the most watched at the time

Abby, a girl, tells that her parents had a fight and that her dad took a certain Emily. Terrified, she calls 911 when she doesn’t hear from her parents and her brother Oliver. does not react. | Watch Guilty