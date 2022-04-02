The 10 unmissable premiere series in April

‘We apologize for the inconveniences’

Raphael Muller (Anthony Resines) is an acclaimed conductor who maintains a particular decades-long friendship with Rafael Jiménez (Miguel Rellan), an old rock glory who refuses to hang up the guitar. Written and directed by Juan Cavestany and Álvaro Fernández-Armero, creators of ‘shame’, this new spanish bet Movistar Plus + that he arrives April 7sharpens the ailments of the elderly.

‘Tokyo Vice’

Inspired by the memoirs of American journalist Jake Adelstein, this thriller, whose title already refers to the famous ‘Miami Vice, descends into the criminal underworld of Tokyo in the late 1990s at the hands of the reporter, played by Ansel Elgor. It premieres in HBO Max on April 8.

‘show trial’

This acclaimed British miniseries from the same producers as ‘Line of Duty’ and ‘Vigil: Nuclear Conspiracy’, opens on April 13th on Movistar Plus +. Talitha Campbell (Celine Buckens), daughter of an influential businessman (James Frain), is arrested after the disappearance of a classmate; a case that shocks the country while unleashing a media legal battle.

‘roar’

Nicole Kidman produces and leads the cast of this anthology that weaves together eight feminist fables, full of black humor, that take unexpected approaches to issues such as gender roles, autonomy and identity. Based on the storybook by Cecelia Ahern and created by Carly Mensch and Liz Flahive (“Glow”), it also stars Cynthia Erivo, Merritt Wever, Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Meera Syal, Fivel Stewart and Kara Hayward. On April 15 it arrives on Apple TV +.

‘outer range’

Josh Brolin directs and stars in this thriller set deep in America, in the wilderness of Wyoming. A strange disappearance and death unleash tension in a community, which is also shaken by a supernatural mystery. The April 15 complete in Prime Video.

‘The heirs of the earth’

It tells the story of the young Hugo Llor (David Solans and Yon González), the son of a deceased sailor who works in the shipyards, thanks to the generosity of one of the most respected men in the city: Arnau Estanyol (Aitor Luna). His dream of becoming a shipbuilder will be cut short when the Puig family, a staunch enemy of his mentor, takes advantage of his position with the new king to carry out a revenge they have been cherishing for years. April 15 on Netflix.

‘Anatomy of a Scandal’

Netflix also premieres on april 15 this courtroom drama about a Westminster politician accused of rape. His wife Sophie fights to clear her name from the media, while the implacable prosecutor of the case tries at all costs to make him pay for her actions.

‘The Dropout: The Rise and Fall of Elizabeth Holmes’

Elizabeth Holmes, whom many defined as the new Steve Jobs, was the great promise of Silicon Valley. However, she would soon fall out of favor, after it was revealed that Theranos, the company that ensured clinical analyzes in minutes with just a drop of blood, did not work as its founder and CEO promised. It premieres in Disney+ on April 20.

‘The First Lady’

The first season of ‘The First Lady’ focuses on the personal and political lives of Eleanor Roosevelt (Gillian Anderson), Betty Ford (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Michele Obama (Viola Davis), as well as those of their respective families, charting their their own way to Washington, immersing themselves in their past and following their great moments beyond the White House. premieres it Movistar Plus + on April 28.

‘The Luminous’

This long-awaited 8-episode thriller that premieres Apple TV+ on April 29 is starring Elizabeth Mosswho also serves as executive producer with Leonardo Dicaprio. The one who was the protagonist of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ plays here Kirby Mazrachi, an archivist who happens to live in an uncertain reality after surviving a brutal assassination attempt.