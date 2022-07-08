The 10 US states where housing and rent are most expensive

4 million Americans will not be able to buy a home 1:08

(CNN Spanish) — One thing is clear so far: the US economy is not going through its best moment, against the backdrop of inflation running at its fastest pace in 40 years. Consumers face this situation in various sectors, such as energy or housing.

Specifically in the housing sector, there are some signs that seem to show that this market will stabilize soon, for example the growth of the inventory of houses and some decreases in prices.

Despite these encouraging indicators, the sector is still posting record numbers by historical standards. Mortgage interest rates have risen more than 2.5 percentage points this year, and rents continue to rise. And the rise in home financing costs has changed the landscape for many would-be home buyers. As a result, year-over-year home sales have fallen in recent months.

In a Fannie Mae survey of homebuyer sentiment, 79% of respondents said it’s a bad time to buy a home.

If despite this context you still want to venture to buy or rent a house, here we tell you where they are more expensive so that you can decide in a better way, according to data from Zillow and Realtor.com.

