The 10 Worst Celebrity Guest Judges

So far RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars 7 was one of the books, jam-packed with talented past winners and tons of jaw-dropping fashion. The highly anticipated “All the Winners” season premiered late last month on May 20 and features fan favorites Jinkx Monsoon, Shea Couleé and Jaida Essence Hall. RPDR devotees remember the unique journeys that led each of the 8 queens to compete in this special episode of All stars.

Since the show’s humble inception in 2009, the reality television juggernaut has gone through many changes, including networks, formats and judges. Whereas RPDR AS7 promises major appearances from celebrity guest judges like fashion designer Betsey Johnson and A-list actress Cameron Diaz, the show’s history has proven that it hasn’t always enlisted the most beloved celebrities or most able to join Mama Ru in the judging panel.

Joel McHale

Former host of E’s SoupJoel McHale joined the drag race jury on a Season 11 episode titled “Trump: The Rusical.” Much to the dismay of regular judge Michelle Visage, McHale was bold, loud and hyperactive during the track portion of the challenge. Michelle glared several times in McHale’s direction as he clapped, stadium-style, for each of his favorites.

drag race fans never agreed on Joel McHale’s performance as a guest judge. Some viewers shared Michelle’s agony as McHale carried on like a rowdy guy, while other viewers loved that he was expressive and genuinely enjoying his role. Love him or hate him, Joel McHale’s time as a judge certainly caused a stir.

Tamar Braxton

While any number of offenses can disable RPDR fans, sometimes a guest judge can fail for simply showing a lack of familiarity with the show. During a season 9 episode, in which the queens roasted Michelle Visage, Alexis Michelle daringly donned all-over green makeup and a green dress to poke fun at Visage’s distaste for color. Alexis Michelle’s decision to go green was obvious to everyone but guest judge Tamar Braxton.

As a music star, reality TV star and with a larger than life personality, Braxton’s turn as a celebrity guest judge was highly anticipated by fans. While she did a decent job offering criticism, the fact that the long-running “anti-green” joke didn’t land with Braxton created an awkward moment. Braxton was also likely misplaced in the roast episode, as she didn’t seem to like being the butt of one of the contestants’ jokes.

Jeff Goldblum

Quirky actor Jeff Goldblum appeared in Season 12 as a guest judge and moderator for the politically themed episode “Choices 2020.” Goldblum’s participation in the challenge helped give birth to one of the drag raceJaida’s most memorable catchphrases as he hilariously fell under Jaida Essence Hall’s distracting pleas to “look over there!” Goldblum was a fun addition to the first part of the episode, but his questions about Jackie Cox’s runway look sparked controversy.

RPDR enthusiasts will recall Jackie Cox’s jaw-dropping ‘Stars and Stripes’ themed hijab and dress that shimmered on the catwalk. After evaluating the set, Goldblum awkwardly quizzed Jackie Cox on how the Islamic religion might address topics like sexual orientation. Fans were upset because they felt it was unfair for Goldblum to label Islam as discriminatory when many other religions have a long history of LGBTQ+ discrimination.

Gigi Hadid and Chanel Iman

The unique blend of humor and fashion that makes RuPaul’s Drag Race a mega-hit is not for everyone. In the season 8 episode “Snatch Game”, professional models, Gigi Hadid and Chanel Iman joined the queens as Snatch Game contestants and guest judges. This season’s game show parody featured impersonations of vintage characters, including Diana Vreeland and Carol Channing.

Hadid and Iman were also lost in the areas of “Snatch Game” and the judging panel. Although both women have plenty of experience in the fashion industry, they didn’t seem up to the playful occasion that is RuPaul’s Drag Race. The two were a little low on energy, and fans were surprised when Gigi Hadid admitted she didn’t know drag queens often wore hip pads. Iman and Hadid could have been better prepared, their performances indicated a lack of basic drag knowledge and familiarity with the show.

Aubrey O’Day

Considered by viewers as one of the best seasons of drag race, Season 5 offered some of the show’s strongest queens and most interesting challenges. One particularly memorable episode, titled “Scent of a Drag Queen,” had the queens competing to create an eye-catching perfume ad. Former Danity Kane singer Aubrey O’Day stepped in to help the Queens shoot their commercials and offered some criticism on their runway presentations.

O’Day’s appearance in the Season 5 episode is best known for his harsh criticism of the contestants’ advertisements and their artisanal fragrance concoctions. The singer was unnecessarily abrasive and often made disgruntled, twisted faces as the queens did their best to put on entertaining performances. O’Day’s antics were over the top and distracted from the fun of the brand building challenge.

Shania Twain

Shania Twain finally did it drag race debut in Season 10 of the original franchise, but his long-awaited appearance didn’t go as planned. The man! The ‘I Feel Like a Woman’ singer was a guest judge on the episode ‘Bossy Rossy Show’ in which the queens improvised wild talk show scenes. The episode’s runway paid homage to the singer’s country roots as the queens wore their best “Denim and Diamonds” looks.

With a legion of LGBTQ+ fans, Twain was expected to shine as a guest judge, but fell flat and seemed a little out of her element. Twain lacked visible signs of enthusiasm and offered little reaction when Kameron Michaels gushed with emotion and confessed that she had been greatly inspired by the singer. Twain certainly didn’t impress drag race lots of fans and no one seems to be clamoring for her to join the show anytime soon.

Miles Heizer

Season 10 of RPDR Featured 13 reasons why actor Miles Heizer as a celebrity guest judge in the episode “Social Media Kings Into Queens” alongside powerhouse singer Lizzo. The makeover challenge of the season had for drag race the queens turn social media mavericks into members of their own drag family. The makeover contestants had palpable energy, but the enthusiasm seemed lacking on Heizer’s side of the judges’ table.

Miles Heizer’s turn as a judge was considered one of the worst performances by a guest judge famous for his lack of expression and fans noticed that he didn’t seem to enjoy his duties as a guest judge. His deadpan reactions were only made more out of place by the exuberant personality of fellow guest judge, Lizzo.

jeffrey moran

Fans of the first seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race will recall that the show was originally sponsored by Absolut Vodka. Along with a few major nods to the liquor brand throughout the early seasons, the show also made frequent use of brand manager Jeffrey Moran. The Absolut executive appeared as a quest judge in such memorable episodes as the first season’s “Absolut Drag Ball.”

While Moran had a number of RPDR appearances on his resume, the sheer volume of his involvement did not make up for his stiff demeanor and overbearing trademark caps. Even in its first existence, drag race has always been a playful, humorous series and Jeffrey Moran’s no-frills judging technique never quite matched the show’s vibe.

Meghan Trainor

Most celebrity guest judges go all out to showcase glamor and style on the RPDR panel, but Meghan Trainor is a unicorn of a different color. Viewers tuning in to the Season 9 episode were surprised to see the “All About That Bass” singer dressed in unicorn-themed pajamas. The outfit was poorly received and drag race fans were quick to call the outfit the worst in the show’s jury history.

While most of the celebrity judges try to honor the show’s high-tension glam aesthetic, Meghan Trainor opted to stick with the familiar instead. Trainor’s decision to wear the onesie was considered lazy by fans and was surprising despite the fact that she chose to wear a similar onesie on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Never mind Trainor’s obvious fondness for animal-themed pajamas, drag race viewers still haven’t forgiven her for wearing the ensemble.

