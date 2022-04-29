Controlling what you eat is essential with diabetes, let’s see what are the 10 worst foods for those who suffer from it.

The diabetes it is a disease characterized by an excessive content of sugar in the blood. This determines a series of problems for the health of the organism and over time the kidneys, eyes, hearing can also be involved. Having high blood glucose values ​​is no joke and you need to keep it at bay all the time.

Regular, periodic blood tests can be of great help, then you should carefully follow the directions of your doctor or specialist. In any case, what you eat is essential in order not to get worse. There are foods which can help lower blood sugar, absolutely recommended and included in the diet in the right quantities. But there are foods to absolutely avoid.

Foods from to avoid, of course, they are those that contain high concentrations of sugar that the body would have a hard time absorbing. But let’s see below which foods we are talking about.

Diabetes: the 10 worst foods

Recall that in a diabetic diet it is not only necessary to pay attention to sugars, but also to carbohydrates. Protein is fine, fats do not have a similar impact to sugars and carbohydrates, but everything should be consumed in moderation. Anyway, here are the 10 worst foods for those suffering from this disease:

Sweetened and carbonated drinks : they are enemies of health, they contain a lot of carbohydrates and a lot of fructose, a harmful combination for those who have difficulty storing sugars and producing insulin;

: they are enemies of health, they contain a lot of carbohydrates and a lot of fructose, a harmful combination for those who have difficulty storing sugars and producing insulin; Pasta and rice They are high in carbohydrates and low in fiber, so they do not slowly absorb sugars like a diabetic would need. In this case it is better to choose wholemeal pasta and rice, or get help from a nutritionist for the quantities;

They are high in carbohydrates and low in fiber, so they do not slowly absorb sugars like a diabetic would need. In this case it is better to choose wholemeal pasta and rice, or get help from a nutritionist for the quantities; Honey : certainly healthier than sugar, being a natural sweetener, it actually has the same carbohydrates as refined sugar;

: certainly healthier than sugar, being a natural sweetener, it actually has the same carbohydrates as refined sugar; French fries : very good and tasty, but fried and therefore the absolute enemies of those with diabetes. This food causes blood sugar peaks in the body which are absolutely to be avoided;

: very good and tasty, but fried and therefore the absolute enemies of those with diabetes. This food causes blood sugar peaks in the body which are absolutely to be avoided; Alcohol: alcoholic beverages also cause an important glycemic peak and supply the body with empty, highly harmful, fat-free calories that do not provide any nourishment;

