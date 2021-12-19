The 10 worst movies of 2021

Sometimes, a critic’s job is to offer a thoughtful assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of a particular film. Sometimes, however, the task comes down to reassuring readers that accompanying children to see Space Jam 2 it won’t make them want to stick with stale nachos.

The 5 worst movies according to Owen Gleiberman

Cherry – Innocence lost

Tom Holland, the golden boy of the films of Spider Man, radiates a light and ordinary sweetness. And that makes him the worst actor to play an Iraq war veteran who becomes an opioid addict and then a bank thief.

This flop wonderfully over the top of Anthony and Joe Russo is plus one showreel 140 minutes.

Inspired by the semi-autobiographical novel from Nico Walker, the film should prove that Holland knows how to play a character “on the edge” and that the Russo brothers know how to go down the street with him, after the successes for Marvel. Still, there isn’t a moment in the saga that appears true.

Music

The Australian singer Be is the creator of an enchanting dance pop. His direction is an explosion of fantasy that comes to life in the mind of Music, an autistic girl, who is able to lift the spirits.

But the mood plummets every time you return to the actual movie, a sleep-inducing ramble about how Music saves the life of the drug-addicted, barely-alive stepsister (a shaved Kate Hudson) and its neighbor (Leslie Odom Jr.), an ex boxer fighting a deadly disease.

Sia’s decision to let her alter ego play Music, Maddie Ziegler, caused a lot of controversy. The casting it is very problematic, since no autistic person would have interpreted her as such an angelic little flower.

Benedetta

A party of nuns, Catholics and hookers, could appear as a scandalous theme for 1982. Yet, the film does not seem to have impressed the public.

To be fair, the historical drama of Paul Verhoeven about an Italian nun (Virginie Efira) that could work wonders is not just an erotic fantasy with 17th century costumes. It is an attempt to tell a serious story about religion, oppression and salvation.

But it is on this point that the image is boring. The wooden figure of the Virgin Mary being carved into an erotic image might be less cheap, were it not the only image of the divinity that Verhoeven seems interested in.

C’mon C’mon

Everyone is in love with the delicate drama of Mike Mills with Joaquin Phoenix as a middle-aged slacker who takes care of his grandson (Woody Norman) for a few weeks, until the two become best friends.

The film looks like a kind of jellyfish: soft and gelatinous, without a semblance of a narrative backbone. And it’s all so painfully made up.

Would Gaby Hoffman’s Viv really leave her son with a shaky uncle, so she could travel to care for her disgusting ex-husband? And why does he react so casually after Phoenix’s staggering caretaker nearly lost the baby? And how is it that Phoenix is ​​an NPR staff reporter who dwells on a story for a month?

The film is the best imitation ever of Manhattan by Woody Allen, but remains is an exasperating version of a weak, tender and extravagant buddy movie.

The woman at the window

Setting a thriller in a dark old house is still a viable thing to do, but Hitchcock’s old move whereby the main character learns crucial information about a criminal by looking out the window across the street? Not so much.

And that’s just one of the many nonsense that piles up in the jam-packed suspense Joe Wright. Amy Adams, as a self-medicating child psychiatrist who refuses to leave her home, somehow makes agoraphobia seem like a presumption.

The 5 worst films according to Peter Debruge

Locked Down

A critic can celebrate examples of creativity: films in one location as Land or a sequence shot dedicated to a birthing scene as in Pieces of a Woman.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought filmmakers to their knees, but that doesn’t mean audiences want to see a couple victims of the lockdown prepare for a breakup that probably won’t come.

Chiwetel Ejiofor plays a pretentious bourgeois who inflicts poetry readings on neighbors every night while Anne Hathaway delights in firing employees for the unsuspecting boss interpretatk da Ben Stiller.

We can blame the writer Steven Knight, even if the director Doug Liman has its faults. For example, it wastes access to an empty department store of Harrod’s for a useless diamond robbery.

The man who sold his skin

Many excellent films entered the shortlist for the international feature film category at last year’s Oscars, including Taiwanese To Sun and heartbreaking French lesbian drama Two of Us. Therefore, the last five nominated films were a disappointment.

The film is nothing more than the shrill and pedantic satire of Kaouther Ben Hania, which criticizes the superficiality of the European art world through the gaze of a Syrian refugee nihilist.

The blatantly obvious message is that the world values ​​art more than human life. If that’s the complaint, the director should have donated the budget to a human rights fund, saving himself the lecture.

Encounter

Riz Ahmed should have won an Oscar last year for Sound of Metal. But that doesn’t mean it can’t be wrong, as this manipulative psychological thriller demonstrates.

Ahmed acts like a framed ex-marine, but he is also one of the only people on Earth aware of an alien invasion. At first, the film details how a haunted body kidnaps unsuspecting victims, but even in the face of such a threat it’s crazy for our hero to take the two children and set out on a journey.

A serious fall, as bad as jihadist satire in bad taste Four Lions.

False Positive

The collaborators of Broad City Ilana Glazer (hero) and John Lee (director) abruptly switch from comedy to horror in this shocking Hulu film, a delusional drama inspired by Rosemary’s Baby.

Glazer is great, but she’s not suitable for such a complicated role. His co-stars, including Pierce Brosnan as a sleazy fertility doctor, they’re just sketchy characters. Glazer, on the other hand, has the same expression in every scene: a fake smile, which masks what the character really feels.

The film is enriched with frequent hallucinations, never real enough to justify the dark and ambiguous ending.

Venom – Carnage’s Fury

A sequel dull of one of the most terrible films in the Marvel Universe marks the return of Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock, who promised to up the ante by introducing rival Carnage (Woody Harrelson).

Going into production for release in 2020, then delayed by a year due to the pandemic, this opportunity would have had to address what the previous film had done wrong.

What should have been an epic showdown between mutants is undermined by an inconsistent direction and cartoonish CGI, offering what appears to be a meeting of wrestling between mutant threads of black and red licorice.

