The 10 worst movies released in January 2022 according to IMDb

In January 2022, many good movies and some not so good ones were released. January is known to be the month when bad movies are released. There were some highly anticipated movies, like scream and the macbeth tragedy, which did live up to expectations, and there were others that ultimately came to nothing. A lot of good movies came out this last season, and viewers now expect the same caliber for other movies they watch. With movies like Spider-Man: No Way Home and Red Notice coming out just before the new year, the pressure is on for new year movies, and the bar is obviously very high.

IMDb movie scores are based on user reviews, so the result is a mixed bag of how well the audience received the movie. Whether it’s a sequel, a book adaptation, a documentary or a new independent work, not all of them can be winners.

10 La Nube Rosa as audience and critics in disagreement (6.1/10)

Cloud Pink was released in the United States on January 14, 2022. The plot describes what would happen if someone got stuck in an apartment with a partner for one night because there is a giant, toxic pink cloud outside. This is, without a doubt, a parallel with the COVID-19 pandemic. It even unfolds over the years, showing just the two characters stuck together as the audience watches their lives progress.

IMDb and other websites like Rotten Tomatoes show the public rating is low, but the critical consensus is very positive. Negative reviews include people calling it obnoxious, or overly dramatic, or just too close.

9 Hotel Transylvania: Transformania Misses The Sandler Spark From The Other Movies (6.1/10)

The fourth installment of the franchise Transylvania hotel was released in theaters on January 14, 2022. Bring back the lovable family, and in this wacky adventure, they accidentally get hit by a “Monster Lightning”. This transforms all the monsters into humans, and the only human character, Johnny, into a monster. They spend the next 87 minutes trying to reverse the beam. It is an animated film aimed at children, so perhaps not all criticism is fair. Most critics complain that it is a one-note story that lacks jokes and feels tired. It is the worst rated of all the films in the series.

In the past, Adam Sandler was a cast member and executive producer of the film, but after signing a deal with Netflix, he was unable to participate in the creation of this film with Sony. Perhaps there would have been substantial humor if Sandler had stayed on the project.

8 Home team focuses on what it shouldn’t (6/10)

Premiering on January 28, 2022 on Netflix, home-team is about the Bountygate scandal of the New Orleans Saints, and the suspension of coach Sean Payton for his involvement in 2012. Kevin James plays Payton who, after winning a Super Bowl, is placed on mandatory leave and returns to his hometown and reunited with her 12-year-old son. The Bountygate scandal is when players were paid bounties to injure players on the opposing team. It’s a PG-rated family movie, and it features Taylor Lautner, so it may be worth watching all 95 minutes.

Most reviews agree that it’s not a great sports movie, but it can be fun for the family. The main problem is that it is a true story that could be told in a different way that would really shed light on the events of the scandal, but Netflix has turned it into an attempt to show a father-son relationship with very basic humor. Most people like Kevin James, and he is very likeable in the movie, but the feeling is very insincere. It is available to watch on Netflix.

7 Housekeeping is a bit messy (5.6/10)

Premiered on January 28, 2022, Clean It’s about a garbage man named Clean who has resigned himself to a quiet life, but is soon forced to come to terms with his violent past. It stars Adrian Brody, who has also worked on writing the story. It’s clear that there are some very talented people behind this film, and the craft is there, but it lacks the urgency that keeps the audience hooked.

Credit is given where credit is due. Brody is praised for his performance, and many people enjoyed the ending. Many complaints refer to the excess of violence, the rhythm and the narration in general.

6 The 355 missed the shot (5.1/10)

the 355 was released in theaters on January 15, 2022, and it’s just what everyone hoped it would be. It’s a spy movie with fun stunts and cool gadgets, but unfortunately, it was just that. When a top-secret weapon falls into the hands of a drug lord, a CIA agent must team up with three other international agents to retrieve the device. It features an incredible all-female cast, which got a lot of people excited about seeing badass women as action stars. While the film was successful in this regard, the characters remained uncomplicated and the talent of the actresses was wasted.

The reviews may be so abysmal because the movie could have been very good, but it wasn’t. Critics agree that it has a lackluster plot, and is generally forgettable and, in fact, a bit boring.

5 The King’s Daughter Is All Wet (5.1/10)

The daughter The King was released in theaters on January 21, 2022. It features a great performance from its two leads, Pierce Brosnan and Kaya Scodelario. It tells the story of King Louis XIV as he attempts to become immortal by stealing the life force of a mermaid, but things get complicated when his daughter, Marie-Josephe, who turns out to be illegitimate, discovers the creature and threatens to thwart him. his plan. There’s a lot to take in, but the audience will have to absorb the information pretty quickly, as it’s only an hour and a half long.

Critics’ main problem with the film is that it’s a jumbled, clichéd mess leading to a predictable, anticlimactic conclusion. On the plus side, Pierce Brosnan doesn’t sing.

4 Shattered is too predictable (5.0/10)

shattered is about a lonely millionaire, Chris, who meets a girl, Sky, but as passion grows between them, Sky’s intentions turn sinister when her roommate is found dead, and Chris’s family is in danger. It stars the star of ShamelessCameron Monaghan, and even has the participation of John Malkovich.

It sounds exciting, but ends up being a cheesy attempt at neo-noir for 92 minutes. Reviews say it’s pretty well done, but it’s predictable and seedy and seems to be based on stereotypes of a female psychopath. Also, he is said to have incredibly weak and lacking dialogue. Not even Malkovich’s performance could save the film.

3 Buck Wild’s Ice Age Adventures Left Audiences Cold (4.6/10)

The ice ageBuck’s Adventures Wild premiered exclusively for Disney+ on January 28, 2022. It is tagged as part of the series Ice Age, but the only similarities are some characters. She has new animators, new voice actors, and she doesn’t have Scrat. This means no Ray Romano, no John Leguizamo, no Keke Palmer, no Josh Peck, no Queen Latifa, no SCRAT. The film is about opossum twins, Crash and Eddie, who want to have a life without their sister, Ellie. They are reunited with Buck, but soon find themselves in trouble when they have to face the dinosaurs of the Lost World.

Many critics called the film mundane, and Disney’s desperate attempt to continue the franchise. ice-age. It is simply unattractive and unnecessary. It’s very poorly rated on IMDb, but it actually has even lower ratings on all other movie websites.

2 The Tiger Uprising Didn’t Take Off (4.5/10)

Premiered on January 21, 2022, The Tiger Rising It is based on the best-selling children’s book by Kate DiCamillo. It is about a 12-year-old boy who discovers a tiger in a cage in the woods next to his house. It is a spiritual journey in which the boy faces the pain of his recently deceased mother. It stars Queen Latifah, Katherine McPhee, and Dennis Quaid, as well as a beautiful CGI tiger. According to critics, that big cat is really the only positive thing about the movie.

Critics were very harsh on this movie. Some said it was comparable to Bridge to Terabithia, others gave it less than one star. The general consensus is that it is full of clichés and ultimately gets in its own way and is unable to create a compelling story.

1 War hunting is a war crime (4.2/10)

A US Army plane crashes while flying over Germany in 1945, and the rescue team encounters dead soldiers and a supernatural force that appears as a swarm of ravens. That is the argument of Warhuntreleased on January 21, 2022 and starring Mickey Rourke and the star ofTwilight Jackson Rathbone. This is the worst movie to be released in January 2022 according to IMDb, and many critics would agree.

The film has been called anemic, murky, full of shortcomings, bland, drawn-out, and disappointing. It’s unclear if it was meant to be a monster movie, but that’s what it turned out to be. Rathbone is a magnificent hero and Mickey Rourke wears an eyepatch, so while he’ll probably make you laugh more than scare you, it may be worth watching.