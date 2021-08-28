a Netflix It is indisputably one of the pillars of the audiovisual industry in today’s world. Born as a rental company, transforming into a streaming platform when the concept was still in its infancy, the company has embarked on its pioneering path to become the dominant and most traditional in today’s market that includes many others looking to establish themselves. And as expected, with a very hot market for this type of service today Netflix Facing stiff competition from competitors such as Amazon, a Disney + it’s at HBO Max.

Before the pandemic, there was talk of the legality of joining studios like Netflix for traditional awards like the Oscars. After the pandemic, that discussion became pointless, as streaming platforms were the only way to move forward in the age of cinemas that didn’t work as well as they used to. The Netflix Of course, he also started investing in his productions, as we said, many of which made it to the biggest night of the seventh art: the Film Academy Awards. However, among the hundreds of annual productions, not everything that comes off the platform turns gold. But rest assured, there is something for all tastes and there will always be fans of the most critically rejected films.

With that in mind, we decided to play the role of the little devil’s advocate and the “prestige” of films that have been swept away by the niche press. 2021 is not over yet, but we already have “dissatisfaction” to see works that are, let’s say, not very symbolic Netflix. But don’t take it the wrong way, we know that every film has its supporters. Here, for this article, we look at the total press ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, but also the overall ratings on Rotten and IMDB. So, check out the 10 worst Netflix original movies of 2021 (so far) below and don’t forget to comment by quoting your movie.

We started with a genre we love: horror. Here is an Italian film, the cradle of Giallo Cinema. Many probably liked this feature, which shows some road travelers in an RV, having an accident and finding themselves trapped in a forest at night. In fact, the film received an average critical rating, with an opinion dividing 50% of approval. With fans the score was lower, with only 35% and IMDB adds a score of 5.7.

John David Washington, son Denzel WashingtonHe’s been acting a lot in Hollywood these days, in movies like The intruder into the clan NS principle. However, he wasn’t so lucky with this one BeckettAbout the involvement of an American tourist in Greece in a political conspiracy. even the movie Alicia Vikander in the cast. Beckett Rotten Tomatoes secured Rotten Tomatoes with criticism, with 48% approval in Rotten and even less with fans in the same pool (33%). On IMDB it has a rating of 5.6.

Real life often contrasts with the professional life of artists. and the actor Channing Tatum Disappeared since he quarreled with fans who did not accept the separation between actor and actress Jenna Board And his new relationship with the singer Jesse J. Even this adult cartoon with the voice of the actor, who reinvented American history with its founders as superheroes, failed to reach fans and critics. The cartoon has an approval rating of 34% of critics and 38% of fans on Rotten and has a rating of 5.7 on IMDB.

For the first time money and this way of action and suspense for Jason Momoa No time was wasted in getting it chopped up by critics. But that won’t stop us from watching the movie and maybe even enjoying it. in the movie momoa He lives as a vigilante, hunts down his wife’s killers and needs to protect his teenage daughter. The film has a very low approval rating of 18% of experts and 45% of fans on Rotten and a rating of 5.5 on IMDB.

Personally, I find this assessment unfair. film with Amy Adams It might even go off the rails in its third act, but it has a very interesting premise, full of care in its production and evoking the classics of the genre. None of this was enough for the critics, who gave him a 26% rating on Rotten, while fans rated him at 34%, even without a vote. On IMBD, the film has a rating of 5.7.

When it comes to acting in this “horror movie” AmandaThere isn’t much defense though. On par with a strange premise, with some feminist and domestic violence undertones in its narrative, the film throws it all down the drain with an ending beyond the incomprehensible and insane. The work has a 39% press rating and 22% audience rating in Rotten, and on IMDB it has a 5.3 rating.

Gina Rodriguez give one of Michelle Rodriguez In the skin of a former soldier with a turbulent past. He will have to use his training to save his daughter when the Earth finds itself in global chaos – all the electronics in the world are too. died. Now how do we live in a backward society? Despite the flashy premise, no one liked the production much. Rotten critics and fans have the same approval rating of 27%, while the film has 4.8 ratings on IMDB.

actress Melissa McCarthy She is a talented artist and has already proven herself by receiving Oscar nominations in both Drama and Comedy. The biggest problem in an actress’s career is when she decides to professionally team up with her husband, who is also an actor. Ben Falcon. A very strange dilemma. FalconWho is also eager to attack as a director, is responsible for his wife’s worst films. Here he plays with the superhero genre, in which two middle-aged and overweight women appear as protagonists (McCarthy NS Octavia Spencer). The score was 21% critical approval, 20% fans on Rotten and 4.4 on IMDB.

I’m not a teenager, not even what I know about this Netflix franchise. Well, I went to do my research and found it a semi-innocent way for a young woman with an attractive personality. Joey King, clone and Chloë Grace Moretz. Apparently in the plot we have a teenage struggle of a girl who can’t choose between two boys. And yes, they directed three films on the subject – and the third film raised the tough question: where do you go to school? Critics were ruthless and had a 17% approval rating, while Rotten fans weren’t far behind at 18%. The movie has a rating of 4.8 on IMDB.

Well, for all intents and purposes, Qibla stand 3 It will be considered the worst original film in the world Netflix In 2021. Not even fans of the franchise seem to be fond of this third edition. Or maybe only teenagers who don’t vote in these polls liked it. Either way, Netflix’s worst movie of 2021 is officially the Hindi version of the book Paula Hawkins, which has already been released in theaters in the 2016 Hollywood adaptation of Emily Blunt. This movie doesn’t have a high score, but the new version of Netflix manages to do worse. The result was a measly 9% approval from the press. Well, in the assembler only 11 reviews were counted, not much attention was paid to the work. Fans rated it on Rotten with an approval score of 21% and on IMDB the film has a rating of 4.4.