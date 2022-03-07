The 10-year-old boy who succeeds on YouTube teaching about cryptocurrencies

At only 10 years old, he explains better than many adults what the digital currencies. She has more followers on YouTube than the American Lily Knight, the three-year-old girl who went viral in 2021 for talking about cryptocurrencies.

Alessandro Freitez, is the first Latin American child to teach about cryptocurrencies / Capture of Youtube, Crypto Fun program

What do Lil X – son of the billionaire behind Tesla, Elon Musk – and Alessandro Freitez León, a 10-year-old boy who lives in Venezuela, have in common? They both have cryptocurrency assets and spend their time learning strategies on how to best hold their investment. The Venezuelan is also the first Latin American child to debut in Youtube to talk about digital currencies.

It was in a pizza place in Barquisimeto –in the central zone of Venezuela– where Alessandro first heard about bitcoin, as one of the options offered to his parents as payment methods for that day’s meal. His curiosity was such that he came home to Google about this new system. And from there he did not stop. Today adds four months since he opened his channel Youtubeto which more than two thousand subscribers have already joined.

The videos of Alessandro and his alter ego on Instagram (@cryptodivierte) outnumber the American in followers Lily Knight, a three-year-old girl who went viral in 2021 for explaining the scope of bitcoin and trading platforms using examples from the Peppa Pig cartoon series. “I always wanted to be a youtuber. After going to eat at that pizzeria, it seemed to me that it was important for people to know that they could pay with a digital currency,” says the Venezuelan.

Study, more than recommend

Alessandro’s initial investment was surely more modest than that of Lil X. He says that he used 10 dollars, an amount that he receives monthly at home and that he used to spend on candy and other whims. Now all the money he receives from him goes to his investments, which he manages with the support of his parents, a journalist and an administrator.

In these months he has acquired a dozen cryptocurrencies that, he knows, is a long-term investment. “I cannot give recommendations on what to buy in my videos, I only explain them. Whoever wants to do it can study the exchanges to store their projects, as well as the cryptocurrency that they are going to use. You have to know that you are going to risk money”it says.

Cryptocurrencies – bitcoin as the most famous of them – are totally digital currencies that function as a means of commercial exchange. It is a virtual money that is not controlled by any country, which makes the behavior of its value very volatile and depends on the rhythm of the market. With an initial investment of real money, you enter this kind of modern business “stock market”.

In the almost 20 videos that he has posted on his YouTube channel so far, Alessandro offers news about the world of digital investing. As well as simple explanations to understand what decentralized finance or holdings are, what cryptocurrency mining is based on and keys to understanding the universe of NFT games.

The latter is what excites Alessandro the most: “I liked that through the games I earned money”. This business model, where with small investments it is possible to make purchases in video games of things as varied as virtual “kittens” that are then negotiated, has gained a lot of popularity in the world. Even in the hyperinflationary Venezuelan economy where its citizens seek alternatives to generate more solid income.

a different youtuber

Many of Alessandro’s school friends don’t quite understand what he is talking about in his videos. “I have had to explain in classes what bitcoin is about and what this is. I am going to tell you step by step”, he says. He has earned the nickname of “cryptofunny” among his classmates and, although he says that they still do not recognize him on the street, the popularity that he adds to him bore initial fruits: he obtained a scholarship to study for a year financial and english

His mother, Eumar León, acknowledges that she was in “shock” for several days when her son explained that he wanted to be a youtuber: “for me that was playing with slime, spending hours with eternal mucus, as one sees in videos of other children from your age”. When the idea was to enter the world of digital currencies, well, history changed. Today she is the one who helps him prepare the scripts for the program and deal with social networks.

“Today I see it as a way of teaching them, guaranteeing a future for them. That they understand where the money comes from. He himself told me that he wanted to do something different on YouTube, and that way his little friends would start saving too”, says Eumar. And what began as a home project is growing, he says that other parents have approached him interested in their children having a better financial education.

For Alessandro this still seems to be a game he enjoys. “I don’t want to be like adults who spend all day (on social networks) saying what they eat, what they do, telling their whole lives.” He still has a hard time with math at school, he plays soccer and since he was four years old he has been part of the National System of Children and Youth Orchestras of Venezuela where he learned to play the clarinet and flute.

As an adult you want to study robotics: “I want to build devices that never existed” Investments in digital currencies? “I’m going to keep doing it until it’s quite big,” she warns. That initial $10 has already turned into $160. Not bad. Others, surely, at the age of 20 they didn’t even have that saved.

