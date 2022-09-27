The 100 best TV shows according to Rolling Stone magazine

Here is the complete list:

1 – The Sopranos

the sopranos.jpg

The HBO series took first place again. David Chase’s creation, released in 1999, needed 86 episodes to become a reference fiction for modern television. James Gandolfini, Lorraine Bracco, Edie Falco, Nancy Marchand and Michael Imperioli starred in the series about the New Jersey crime family.

2 – The Simpsons

The simpsons.jpg

From 1989 to date, Fox’s animated series about the Springfield family became the longest-running and most successful on television. Surely, for Rolling Stone, its history weighed more than its present to place it in position two.

3-Breaking Bad

breaking bad

For many the best of all, the AMC series presents the story of Walter White. A chemistry teacher who is diagnosed with a very advanced cancer, seeking to ensure the future of his family, begins a path to the top in the world of amphetamines along with his personal decline. Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Bob Odenkirk, Giancarlo Esposito and Anna Gunn star in this story.

4 – The Wire

TheWire HBO

In the slums of Baltimore, a drug-related murder is investigated. A policeman is in charge of arresting the members of an important cartel. Police corruption, fragile loyalties within the cartels and misery linked to drug trafficking are some of the problems denounced in this HBO series. It was created by Davis Simon and stars Dominic West, Lance Reddick, Sonja Sohn, Clarke Peters, Aidan Gillen, Wendell Pierce, Andre Royo, Idris Elba and Michael K. Williams.

5 – Fleabag

Fleabag.jpg Amazon Prime Video

Comedy created by and starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Fleabag is a blunt and cheeky 30-year-old from London who is going through a life crisis after losing her best friend. Her attitude is non-conformist, she sleeps with everyone who approaches her, tries not to ask her sister Claire for money and refuses to lead an independent and mature life once and for all.

6 – Seinfeld

Seinfeld.jpg NBC

The definitive sitcom (don’t get mad Friends fans), created and by Jerry Seinfeld with Larry David. The comedian Jerry Seinfeld and his eccentric friends (Elaine, Constanza and Kramer) live in New York and experience countless adventures in this great sitcom where the slightest excuse is used to give us a crazy episode. In addition to Seinfeld, it stars Jason Alexander, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Michael Richards.

7 – Mad Men

Mad Men.jpg AMC

The acclaimed drama series that chronicles the beginnings of one of the most prestigious advertising agencies of the sixties, and focuses on one of the firm’s most mysterious executives, Donald Draper, a man with great talent. Created by Matthew Weiner, it stars Jon Hamm, Elisabeth Moss, Vincent Kartheiser, January Jones, Christina Hendricks and John Slattery.

8 – Cheers

image.png

Situation comedy released in 1982 created by James Burrows and Glen Charles, the story takes place in a Boston bar that bears the name of the series. It stars Ted Danson, Rhea Perlman, John Ratzenberger, George Wendt, and Kelsey Grammer. The latter would later star in the spin-off series Frasier.