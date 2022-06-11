The 100 most followed accounts on Instagram

The list with the most followed Instagram accounts.

Since its creation in 2010, Instagram has not stopped growing in followers, which has come in handy for influencers, singers, celebrities and athletes, who add more users every day who are aware of what they post on this social network.

Currently, 34 Instagram accounts exceed 100 million followers, 16 exceed 200 million, and eight exceed 300 million. This is the updated list with the hundred most followed accounts on the platform.

The ten most followed:

1. @instagram, Instagram, 517 million: The official profile of the social network adds 517 million followers as of the date of this publication, which makes it the most followed account in all of Instagram.

2. @cristiano, Cristiano Ronaldo, 452 million: The footballer’s account is the second most followed on Instagram, which in turn makes him the person with the most followers on the social network.

3. @kyliejenner, Kylie Jenner, 347 million: It is possible that most people with internet access know who she is. She is the sister of the also famous Kim Kardashian, she is a socialite who first appeared on American television when she was 10 years old on the reality show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”. However, it was when she came of age that she became very popular with the youth. Since the founding of her own cosmetic brand “Kylie Cosmetics” her popularity has grown even more globally.

4. @leomessi, Lionel Messi, 336 million: He is one of the best known soccer players in the world. Coming from Argentina, he has developed his career as a striker or midfielder. He currently plays for Paris Saint-Germain in France’s Ligue 1, although he was part of Fútbol Club Barcelona for 20 years.

5. @selenagomez, Selena Gomez, 326 million: of the children who have been part of Disney productions, she is the one who currently had the greatest success. After leaving said company, she became one of the greatest exponents of the Pop music genre.

6. @therock, Dwayne Johnson, 321 Million: He is one of the most popular and beloved Hollywood actors. In his more than 20-year career, he has starred in action and comedy films and series.

7. @kimkardashian, Kim Kardashian, 317: People often think that it was because of her that the “influencers” were created on the internet, she began associating with celebrities of the 2000s, such as Paris Hilton, and then became a television personality, when her reality show was launched, which used as a platform to jump to social networks, where he has managed to accumulate millions of “followers”.

8. @arianagrande, Ariana Grande, 316 million: She lived an experience similar to that of Selena Gomez, with the exception that she did not make herself known on Disney but on Nickelodeon, on the Victorious program. She is currently one of the most famous “pop stars” in the world and her songs have millions of views on YouTube and other streaming platforms.

9. @beyonce, Beyonce, 262 million: Many of the most followed accounts on Instagram belong to Hollywood artists. Although Beyoncé’s career began in the group Destiny’s Child many years before the first social network was created, she has managed to captivate millions of people who follow her not only on Instagram but also on other platforms.

10. @khloekardashian, Khloé Kardashian, 250 million: The Kardashian sisters have been the ones who have best capitalized on the impact of the digital world and social networks, more than any other celebrity. The top 10 closes with another member of one of the most famous families in the United States.

11. @kendalljenner, Kendall Jenner, 242 million

12. @justinbieber, Justin Bieber, 240 million

13. @natgeo, National Geographic, 226 million

14. @nike, Nike, 222 million

15. @taylorswift, Taylor Swift, 214 million

16. @jlo, Jennifer Lopez, 212 million

17. @virat.kohli, Virat Kohli, 200 million

18. @kourtneykardash, Kourtney Kardashian, 183 million

19. @nickiminaj, Nicki Minaj, 193 million

20. @neymarjr, Neymar, 175 million

21. @mileycyrus, Miley Cyrus, 174 million

22. @katyperry, Katy Perry, 163 million

23. @kevinhart4real, Kevin Hart, 145 million

24. @zendaya, Zendaya, 144 million

25. @ddlovato, Demi Lovato, 134 million

25. @iamcardib, Cardi B, 134 million

27. @badgalriri, Rihanna, 131 million

28. @kingjames, LeBron James, 123 million

29. @theellenshow, Ellen DeGeneres, 121 million

30. @realmadrid, Real Madrid CF 120 million

31. @champagnepapi, Drake, 113 million

32. @fcbarcelona, ​​FC Barcelona, ​​109 million

33. @chrisbrownofficial, Chris Brown, $112 million

34. @billieeilish, Billie Eilish, 103 million

35. @championsleague, UEFA Champions League, 94.7 million

36. @dualipa, Dua Lipa, 84.2 million

37. @vindiesel, Vin Diesel, 80.9 million

38. @gal_gadot, Gal Gadot, 82.1 million

39. @priyankachopra, Priyanka Chopra, 79.3 million

40. @lalalalisa_m, Lalisa Manoban, 78.6 million

41. @nasa, NASA, 77.9 million

42. @khaby00, Khaby Lame, 78.1 million

43. @shakira, Shakira, 74.7 million

44. @gigihadid, Gigi Hadid, 74.7 million

45. @snoopdogg, Snoop Dogg, 74.1 million

46. ​​@davidbeckham, David Beckham, 74 million

47. @victoriassecret, Victoria’s Secret, 72.8 million

48. @shraddhakapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, 73 million

49. @k.mbappe, Kylian Mbappe, 71.7 million

50. @nehakakkar, Neha Kakkar, 70.2 million

51. @shawnmendes, Shawn Mendes, 68.8 million

52. @nba, NBA, 67.9 million

53. @deepikapadukone, Deepika Padukone, 67.3 million

54. @jennierubyjane, Kim Jennie, 67.3 million

55. @emmawatson, Emma Watson, 66.8 million

56. @ronaldinho, Ronaldo de Assis Moreira, 66.8 million

57. @aliaabhatt, Alia Bhatt, 66.3 million

58. @katrinakaif, Katrina Kaif, 65.1 million

59. @justintimberlake, Justin Timberlake, 65 million

60. @marvel, Marvel Entertainment, 65 million

61. @bts.bighitofficial, BTS, 64.9 million

62. @willsmith, Will Smith, 64.4 million

63. @camila_cabello, Camila Cabello, 63.6 million

64. @maluma, Maluma, 62.5 million

65. @anitta, Anitta, 62.5 million

66. @akshaykumar, Akshay Kumar, 62.3 million

67. @raffinagita1717, Raffi Ahmad and Nagita Slavina, 62.3 million

68. @jacquelinef143, Jacqueline Fernandez, 61.5 million

69. @sooyaaa__, Kim Ji-soo, 61.2 million

70. @psg, Paris Saint-Germain, 60.6 million

71. @roses_are_rosie, Roseanne Park, 60 million

72. @anushkasharma, Anushka Sharma, 58.9 million

73. @manchesterunited, Manchester United, 58.5 million

74. @whinderssonnunes, Whindersson Nunes, 58.4 million

75. @9gag, 9GAG, 58.2 million

76. @premierleague, Premier League, 57.4 million

77. @marcelotwelve, Marcelo Vieira Jr., 56.3 million

78. @chrishemsworth, Chris Hemsworth, 54.8 million

79. @paulpogba, Paul Labile Pogba, 54.2 million

80. @iamzlatanibrahimovic, Zlatan Ibrahimović, 54.1 million

81. @leonardodicaprio, Leonardo DiCaprio, 53.8 million

82. @juventus, Juventus, 53.7 million

83. @karolg, Karol G, 53.5 million

84. @zacefron, Zac Efron, 53.4 million

85. @tatawerneck, Tata Werneck, 53.1 million

86. @robertdowneyjr, Robert Downey Jr., $53.1 million

87. @ladygaga, Lady Gaga, 52.8 million

88. @sunnyleone, Sunny Leone, 52.9 million

89. @jbalvin, J Balvin, 52.7 million

90. @bellahadid, Bella Hadid, 52.7 million

91. @beingsalmankhan, Salman Khan, 52.4 million

92. @ayutingting92, Ayu Tingting, 51.9 million

93. @sergioramos, Sergio Ramos, 51.6 million

94. @dishapatani, Disha Patani, 51.6 million

95. @hudabeauty, Huda Kattan, 50.5 million

96. @zara, ZARA Official, 51.2 million

97. @chanelofficial, CHANEL, 50.8 million

98. @adele, Adele, 50.2 million

99. @mosalah, Mohamed Salah, 51.2 million

100. @karimbenzema, Karim Benzema, 54.6 million

