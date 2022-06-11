The 100 most followed accounts on Instagram
Since its creation in 2010, Instagram has not stopped growing in followers, which has come in handy for influencers, singers, celebrities and athletes, who add more users every day who are aware of what they post on this social network.
Currently, 34 Instagram accounts exceed 100 million followers, 16 exceed 200 million, and eight exceed 300 million. This is the updated list with the hundred most followed accounts on the platform.
The ten most followed:
1. @instagram, Instagram, 517 million: The official profile of the social network adds 517 million followers as of the date of this publication, which makes it the most followed account in all of Instagram.
2. @cristiano, Cristiano Ronaldo, 452 million: The footballer’s account is the second most followed on Instagram, which in turn makes him the person with the most followers on the social network.
3. @kyliejenner, Kylie Jenner, 347 million: It is possible that most people with internet access know who she is. She is the sister of the also famous Kim Kardashian, she is a socialite who first appeared on American television when she was 10 years old on the reality show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”. However, it was when she came of age that she became very popular with the youth. Since the founding of her own cosmetic brand “Kylie Cosmetics” her popularity has grown even more globally.
4. @leomessi, Lionel Messi, 336 million: He is one of the best known soccer players in the world. Coming from Argentina, he has developed his career as a striker or midfielder. He currently plays for Paris Saint-Germain in France’s Ligue 1, although he was part of Fútbol Club Barcelona for 20 years.
5. @selenagomez, Selena Gomez, 326 million: of the children who have been part of Disney productions, she is the one who currently had the greatest success. After leaving said company, she became one of the greatest exponents of the Pop music genre.
6. @therock, Dwayne Johnson, 321 Million: He is one of the most popular and beloved Hollywood actors. In his more than 20-year career, he has starred in action and comedy films and series.
7. @kimkardashian, Kim Kardashian, 317: People often think that it was because of her that the “influencers” were created on the internet, she began associating with celebrities of the 2000s, such as Paris Hilton, and then became a television personality, when her reality show was launched, which used as a platform to jump to social networks, where he has managed to accumulate millions of “followers”.
8. @arianagrande, Ariana Grande, 316 million: She lived an experience similar to that of Selena Gomez, with the exception that she did not make herself known on Disney but on Nickelodeon, on the Victorious program. She is currently one of the most famous “pop stars” in the world and her songs have millions of views on YouTube and other streaming platforms.
9. @beyonce, Beyonce, 262 million: Many of the most followed accounts on Instagram belong to Hollywood artists. Although Beyoncé’s career began in the group Destiny’s Child many years before the first social network was created, she has managed to captivate millions of people who follow her not only on Instagram but also on other platforms.
10. @khloekardashian, Khloé Kardashian, 250 million: The Kardashian sisters have been the ones who have best capitalized on the impact of the digital world and social networks, more than any other celebrity. The top 10 closes with another member of one of the most famous families in the United States.
11. @kendalljenner, Kendall Jenner, 242 million
12. @justinbieber, Justin Bieber, 240 million
13. @natgeo, National Geographic, 226 million
14. @nike, Nike, 222 million
15. @taylorswift, Taylor Swift, 214 million
16. @jlo, Jennifer Lopez, 212 million
17. @virat.kohli, Virat Kohli, 200 million
18. @kourtneykardash, Kourtney Kardashian, 183 million
19. @nickiminaj, Nicki Minaj, 193 million
20. @neymarjr, Neymar, 175 million
21. @mileycyrus, Miley Cyrus, 174 million
22. @katyperry, Katy Perry, 163 million
23. @kevinhart4real, Kevin Hart, 145 million
24. @zendaya, Zendaya, 144 million
25. @ddlovato, Demi Lovato, 134 million
25. @iamcardib, Cardi B, 134 million
27. @badgalriri, Rihanna, 131 million
28. @kingjames, LeBron James, 123 million
29. @theellenshow, Ellen DeGeneres, 121 million
30. @realmadrid, Real Madrid CF 120 million
31. @champagnepapi, Drake, 113 million
32. @fcbarcelona, FC Barcelona, 109 million
33. @chrisbrownofficial, Chris Brown, $112 million
34. @billieeilish, Billie Eilish, 103 million
35. @championsleague, UEFA Champions League, 94.7 million
36. @dualipa, Dua Lipa, 84.2 million
37. @vindiesel, Vin Diesel, 80.9 million
38. @gal_gadot, Gal Gadot, 82.1 million
39. @priyankachopra, Priyanka Chopra, 79.3 million
40. @lalalalisa_m, Lalisa Manoban, 78.6 million
41. @nasa, NASA, 77.9 million
42. @khaby00, Khaby Lame, 78.1 million
43. @shakira, Shakira, 74.7 million
44. @gigihadid, Gigi Hadid, 74.7 million
45. @snoopdogg, Snoop Dogg, 74.1 million
46. @davidbeckham, David Beckham, 74 million
47. @victoriassecret, Victoria’s Secret, 72.8 million
48. @shraddhakapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, 73 million
49. @k.mbappe, Kylian Mbappe, 71.7 million
50. @nehakakkar, Neha Kakkar, 70.2 million
51. @shawnmendes, Shawn Mendes, 68.8 million
52. @nba, NBA, 67.9 million
53. @deepikapadukone, Deepika Padukone, 67.3 million
54. @jennierubyjane, Kim Jennie, 67.3 million
55. @emmawatson, Emma Watson, 66.8 million
56. @ronaldinho, Ronaldo de Assis Moreira, 66.8 million
57. @aliaabhatt, Alia Bhatt, 66.3 million
58. @katrinakaif, Katrina Kaif, 65.1 million
59. @justintimberlake, Justin Timberlake, 65 million
60. @marvel, Marvel Entertainment, 65 million
61. @bts.bighitofficial, BTS, 64.9 million
62. @willsmith, Will Smith, 64.4 million
63. @camila_cabello, Camila Cabello, 63.6 million
64. @maluma, Maluma, 62.5 million
65. @anitta, Anitta, 62.5 million
66. @akshaykumar, Akshay Kumar, 62.3 million
67. @raffinagita1717, Raffi Ahmad and Nagita Slavina, 62.3 million
68. @jacquelinef143, Jacqueline Fernandez, 61.5 million
69. @sooyaaa__, Kim Ji-soo, 61.2 million
70. @psg, Paris Saint-Germain, 60.6 million
71. @roses_are_rosie, Roseanne Park, 60 million
72. @anushkasharma, Anushka Sharma, 58.9 million
73. @manchesterunited, Manchester United, 58.5 million
74. @whinderssonnunes, Whindersson Nunes, 58.4 million
75. @9gag, 9GAG, 58.2 million
76. @premierleague, Premier League, 57.4 million
77. @marcelotwelve, Marcelo Vieira Jr., 56.3 million
78. @chrishemsworth, Chris Hemsworth, 54.8 million
79. @paulpogba, Paul Labile Pogba, 54.2 million
80. @iamzlatanibrahimovic, Zlatan Ibrahimović, 54.1 million
81. @leonardodicaprio, Leonardo DiCaprio, 53.8 million
82. @juventus, Juventus, 53.7 million
83. @karolg, Karol G, 53.5 million
84. @zacefron, Zac Efron, 53.4 million
85. @tatawerneck, Tata Werneck, 53.1 million
86. @robertdowneyjr, Robert Downey Jr., $53.1 million
87. @ladygaga, Lady Gaga, 52.8 million
88. @sunnyleone, Sunny Leone, 52.9 million
89. @jbalvin, J Balvin, 52.7 million
90. @bellahadid, Bella Hadid, 52.7 million
91. @beingsalmankhan, Salman Khan, 52.4 million
92. @ayutingting92, Ayu Tingting, 51.9 million
93. @sergioramos, Sergio Ramos, 51.6 million
94. @dishapatani, Disha Patani, 51.6 million
95. @hudabeauty, Huda Kattan, 50.5 million
96. @zara, ZARA Official, 51.2 million
97. @chanelofficial, CHANEL, 50.8 million
98. @adele, Adele, 50.2 million
99. @mosalah, Mohamed Salah, 51.2 million
100. @karimbenzema, Karim Benzema, 54.6 million
KEEP READING: