The 100 most influential characters according to Time, the only Italian Draghi: ‘rewarded’ with Biden and Xi Jinping

Third time in the standings, the only Italian this year. Mario Draghi is once again awarded by the Time, the US magazine that lists it among the 100 most influential characters of the year, in the ‘Leaders’ section.

The Prime Minister appears on a list on which they appear Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Naftali Bennet, Donald Trump and Xi Jinping. Among the most “curious” names is that of mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, a founding member of the Taliban movement and recently returned to the center of international news after the reconquest of the Islamic movement in Afghanistan.

“However, Baradar represents a more moderate current within the Taliban, one that will be brought to the fore to gain Western support and a desperate need for financial aid. The question is whether the man who convinced Americans to leave Afghanistan can influence his own movement, ”Pakistani writer and journalist Ahmed Rashid reported in Time.

THE PORTRAIT OF DRAGONS – The ‘portrait’ of Mario Draghi is entrusted to Janet Jellen, United States Secretary of the Treasury. “The speeches of central bankers are generally not very inspiring, but Mario Draghi’s remarks in London in July 2012 were an exception – recalls Yellen – He famously declared that the European Central Bank would do everything necessary to preserve the ‘euro’, which, of course, it did. Mario and the ECB helped stabilize the European economy. At the time I was at the Federal Reserve and felt particularly grateful to have a partner like Mario on the other side of the Atlantic, someone with deep experience and a consistent demeanor. Now the US is grateful to have Mario as a partner once again. This time as Italian Prime Minister ”.

“Mario is leading his nation through the pandemic with a skillful hand, supporting a rapid vaccination campaign and relief measures to help Italian businesses and workers. Being able to count on a considerable amount of EU resources, it has set in motion many policies and investments necessary – and politically difficult – to green the Italian economy, reduce inequalities and advance digitalization ”.

Still Yellen continues stating: “And with Italy leading this year’s G20, Draghi is bringing together the world’s leading economies to end the pandemic, promote an inclusive global recovery and address urgent global issues such as climate change. It’s been nine years since his famous speech, but Mario’s ‘Whatever it takes’ approach is more relevant and inspiring than ever “.

THE OTHER CHARACTERS – Outside the political sphere, the names of Duke and Duchess of Sussex stand out for their notoriety, the Prince Harry with his wife Meghan Markle placed in the ‘Icons’ category. The two are named in particular for the humanitarian work of their Archewell Foundation and their commitment to “give a voice through the media to the voiceless”.

This year’s edition of Time’s top 100 hit newsstands with seven different covers, each with as many protagonists on the list. In addition to the aforementioned Harry and Meghan there are the gymnast Simone Biles, the actress Kate Winslet, singer Billie Eilish, the director of the WTO, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the chief executive of Nvidia Jensen Huang and the writer Cathy Park Hong.

