The 100 most influential people of 2022 according to Time magazine: Boric, Nadal, Zendaya, Putin and Zelensky

The prestigious American magazine Time published this Monday, May 23, its list of 100 most influential people of 2022. The broad ranking goes from presidents like Vladimir Putin (Russia), Volodymyr Zelensky (Ukraine) and Gabriel Boric (Chile) to athletes such as Rafael Nadal (tennis) or actors (Zendaya, Andrew Garfield, Keanu Reeves).

Among the 100 most influential figures, the presence of five Latin Americans also stands out: the Chilean president Gabriel Boricthe Colombian innovator David Velezand the Colombian pioneers Cristina Villarreal and Ana Cristina Gonzalez and the brazilian Sonia Guajajara.

Gabriel Boric, 36, shares a poster in his category with leaders such as the Ukrainian Volodimir Zelenski, the American Joe Bidenthe Chinese Xi Jinpingthe Russian Vladimir Putin, the German Ursula Von der Leyen (president of the European Union) or the last judge incorporated to the Supreme Court of the United States, Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Putin, Zendaya, Zelenski, Boric, Nadal and Keanu Reeves in Time’s 100 most influential list.

Of the young Chilean president, the Nobel prize winner in economics, Joseph Stiglitz highlights that “it is turning Chile once again into the social, political and economic laboratory of the world”, in the brief profile that describes each of the people who are on this prestigious list.

Boric, who promised when he won his party’s primaries that “if Chile was the cradle of neoliberalism, it will also be its graveyard“He will need all the skills he has shown – listening and communication, empathy – and a deep understanding of Chilean history and culture” to carry out this promise.

Another Latino who is on this year’s list, in the category of innovators, is the Colombian David Velez, founder of the Brazilian online bank Nubank. The Colombian president, Iván Duque, says of him that “he empowered more than 54 million people in Latin America thanks to access to banking and all its benefits in a system that was previously unattainable for many.”

Following Nubank’s listing on the New York Stock Exchange in 2021, “this unicorn is now leading a new generation of Colombians who dream big.” “David Vélez challenged the status quo and today the world recognizes his work,” says Duque.

His Colombian compatriots Cristina Villarreal and Ana Cristina Gonzalezwhich are part of the just cause abortion movementare on Time’s list because of the fight they have waged to be approve abortion in Colombia from the Just Cause movement.

“Resistance, boundless belief and passionate commitment” are necessary qualities to move a country and “these two women have it in spades,” says Ailbhe Smyth, an academic, feminist and LGBTQ activist, noting that they went straight to bring down the obstacle: “the Constitutional Court” and promoted a “broad-based social movement” to “vigorously demand their rights”.

The parents of the Brazilian indigenous Sonia Guajajara they were illiterate, and she had to go to work at the age of 10, but that did not prevent her from obtaining a university degree and being the first indigenous person to be on a presidential ticket in Brazil.

If something defines her, it is “resisting and continuing to resist” “machismo”, against the “killing of indigenous people”, against “neoliberalism”, the Brazilian politician and activist Guilherme Boulos says of her, who emphasizes that she is in “the first line to fight against the attempt of the government of (Jair) Bolsonaro to destroy indigenous lands, along with the Amazon forest“Sônia is an inspiration for millions of Brazilians who dream of a country that settles its debts with the past and finally welcomes the future,” says Boulos.

