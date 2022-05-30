The 100 most influential people of 2022 according to Time magazine: Boric, Nadal, Zendaya, Putin and Zelensky
The prestigious American magazine Time published this Monday, May 23, its list of 100 most influential people of 2022. The broad ranking goes from presidents like Vladimir Putin (Russia), Volodymyr Zelensky (Ukraine) and Gabriel Boric (Chile) to athletes such as Rafael Nadal (tennis) or actors (Zendaya, Andrew Garfield, Keanu Reeves).
Among the 100 most influential figures, the presence of five Latin Americans also stands out: the Chilean president Gabriel Boricthe Colombian innovator David Velezand the Colombian pioneers Cristina Villarreal and Ana Cristina Gonzalez and the brazilian Sonia Guajajara.
Gabriel Boric, 36, shares a poster in his category with leaders such as the Ukrainian Volodimir Zelenski, the American Joe Bidenthe Chinese Xi Jinpingthe Russian Vladimir Putin, the German Ursula Von der Leyen (president of the European Union) or the last judge incorporated to the Supreme Court of the United States, Ketanji Brown Jackson.
Of the young Chilean president, the Nobel prize winner in economics, Joseph Stiglitz highlights that “it is turning Chile once again into the social, political and economic laboratory of the world”, in the brief profile that describes each of the people who are on this prestigious list.
Boric, who promised when he won his party’s primaries that “if Chile was the cradle of neoliberalism, it will also be its graveyard“He will need all the skills he has shown – listening and communication, empathy – and a deep understanding of Chilean history and culture” to carry out this promise.
Another Latino who is on this year’s list, in the category of innovators, is the Colombian David Velez, founder of the Brazilian online bank Nubank. The Colombian president, Iván Duque, says of him that “he empowered more than 54 million people in Latin America thanks to access to banking and all its benefits in a system that was previously unattainable for many.”
Following Nubank’s listing on the New York Stock Exchange in 2021, “this unicorn is now leading a new generation of Colombians who dream big.” “David Vélez challenged the status quo and today the world recognizes his work,” says Duque.
His Colombian compatriots Cristina Villarreal and Ana Cristina Gonzalezwhich are part of the just cause abortion movementare on Time’s list because of the fight they have waged to be approve abortion in Colombia from the Just Cause movement.
“Resistance, boundless belief and passionate commitment” are necessary qualities to move a country and “these two women have it in spades,” says Ailbhe Smyth, an academic, feminist and LGBTQ activist, noting that they went straight to bring down the obstacle: “the Constitutional Court” and promoted a “broad-based social movement” to “vigorously demand their rights”.
The parents of the Brazilian indigenous Sonia Guajajara they were illiterate, and she had to go to work at the age of 10, but that did not prevent her from obtaining a university degree and being the first indigenous person to be on a presidential ticket in Brazil.
If something defines her, it is “resisting and continuing to resist” “machismo”, against the “killing of indigenous people”, against “neoliberalism”, the Brazilian politician and activist Guilherme Boulos says of her, who emphasizes that she is in “the first line to fight against the attempt of the government of (Jair) Bolsonaro to destroy indigenous lands, along with the Amazon forest“Sônia is an inspiration for millions of Brazilians who dream of a country that settles its debts with the past and finally welcomes the future,” says Boulos.
The Complete List of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential
artists
Simu Liu
Andrew Garfield
Zoe Kravitz
Sarah Jessica Parker
amanda seyfried
Fifth Brunson
Peter Davidson
channing tatum
Nathan Chen
Mila Kunis
Jeremy Strong
Faith Ringgold
Ariana DeBose
Jasmine Sullivan
Michael R Jackson
innovators
Zendaya
Taika Waititi
Miranda Lambert
Derrick Palmer and Chris Smalls
Josh Wardle
michelle zauner
Demna
Timnit Gebru
Mike Cannon-Brookes
Bela Bajaria
Sevgil Musaieva
Francis Kere
David Velez
Michael Schatz, Karen Miga, Evan Eichler, and Adam Phillippy
titans
Tim Cook
Oprah Winfrey
Christine Lagarde
Michelle Yeoh
Gautam Adani
Chris Jenner
Andy Jessy
sally rooney
Hwang Dong-hyuk
Sam Bankman Fried
Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn, and Alex Morgan
elizabeth alexander
David Zaslav
leaders
Mia Mottley
Volodymyr Zelensky
Ketanji Brown Jackson
Joe Rogan
Xi Jinping
Ursula von der Leyen
Ron DeSantis
Joe Biden
Yoon Suk-yeol
Vladimir Putin
Olaf Scholz
Samia Suluhu Hassan
Kevin McCarthy
Karuna Nundy
Abey Ahmed
Kyrsten Synema
Gabriel Boric
Khurram Parvez
Letitia James
Valeriy Zaluzhnyy
lynn fitch
Umar Ata Bandial
sun chun lan
icons
Mary J Blige
Dmitry Muratov
Issa Rae
Keanu Reeves
Adele
Rafael Nadal
maya lin
Jon Batiste
nadine smith
Peng Shuai
Hoda Khamosh
pioneers
Candace Parker
Frances Hagen
Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson
Sonia Guajajara
Stephane Bancel
Emily Oster
Valerie Masson-Delmotte and Panmao Zhai
Eileen Gu
Tulio de Oliveira and Sikhulile Moyo
Nan Goldin
Mazen Darwish and Anwar Al Bunni
Emmet Schelling
Cristina Villarreal Velasquez and Ana Cristina Gonzalez Velez
Gregory L. Robinson
