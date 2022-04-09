The 100: The embarrassment that Alycia Debnam never suspected she would face after her departure

The 100 was characterized not only by the exciting story that it showed on screen but also by the talented and young cast that starred in it, of which the actress Alycia Debnam undoubtedly knew how to stand out, who never suspected that her controversial exit would not be the only uncomfortable moment that he would have to face.

Since its premiere in 2014, The 100 It was presented as an interesting post-apocalyptic science fiction youth drama with a much darker tone than the average series of its type. For seven seasons it covered really complex topics from brutal battles, murders, cannibalism to betrayals. But no dramatic twist was as shocking and badly received by the public as the departure of one of its most important characters, lexa played by the talented young actress Alycia Debnam-Carey.

The 100: Commander Lexa was played by Alycia Debnam-Carey

Although she only participated in a total of 17 episodes, her presence as a recurring character in seasons 2 and 3, and as a guest in the last episodes of season 7 of The 100, the presence of Alycia Debnam-Carey was one of the most important to the show, so his inevitable departure due to his work on the zombie horror series Fear The Walking Dead, was undoubtedly the most controversial event in which the series and the artist herself were involved. In the opinion of the public, she died in a very undignified way for the arc that she had been developing, since Lexa died at the highest point of her story.

Commander and top leader of the Grounders, Lexa came across as a fierce warrior and eventually formed a romantic bond with Clarke (Eliza Taylor) that fans still remember as one of her favorites to this day. Her death upset many viewers of The 100, especially because of how it happened, an accident just hours after they first made love to Clarke.

Currently 28 years old Alycia Debnam-Carey is an increasingly well-known actress, director and model of Australian origin who has been able to build an interesting artistic career that began as a teenager. It was her role as Commander Lexa in The 100 series on The CW, the production that gave an international boost to her image before audiences from all over the world, which was completed with her character from Alice Clark in AMC’s spin-off Fear The Walking Dead.

Having become a famous actress has not prevented Alycia Debnam-Carey from living very uncomfortable moments with her fans.

Now turned into a famous actress, it is logical to think that Alycia must deal with the demonstrations of affection from her fans in her day to day. Like any young and talented star on the rise, the beautiful performer has become a public figure whose interaction with the public that recognizes her is inevitable. In this regard, unexpected anecdotes of the peculiar demonstrations that she has had to face have come to light.

Logically, the vast majority of his experiences with his followers are pleasant, however there are also some that border on the embarrassing, like those moments when they confuse her with the famous singer and actress Miley Cyrus or the singer and songwriter Fiona Apple, despite the difference in age (Fiona is 44 years old). The worst of all, without a doubt, the one that happened to a specific fan when she was mistaken for the famous and talented actress Emilia Clarke, recognized worldwide for her role as Daenerys Targaryen in the HBO global phenomenon, Game of Thrones, during a concert. which he attended at the Hollywood Bowl.