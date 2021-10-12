The $ 100,000 Bitcoin targets resurface after the BTC price breakout from the bull pennant

Bitcoin (BTC) looks poised to start a rally towards $ 100,000 as its price traces a breakout from a classic technical pattern.

Known as the bull pennant, the setup represents a period of price consolidation with converging trend lines formed after a strong positive move. In practice, it pushes the price to continue in the direction of the previous trend, reaching levels at a distance equal to the magnitude of the initial large rise.

On the Bitcoin weekly chart, a similar consolidation structure appears, with the price capped inside a triangle following a strong positive move (flagpole).

BTC / USD weekly chart with bull pennant pattern. Source: TradingView.com

Last week, Bitcoin broke the structure’s upper trend line gaining 13.5%, also accompanied by increasing trading volumes. As a result, the breakout indicated growth potential equal to the magnitude of the previous trend (nearly $ 50,000).

Measured from the breakout point (~ $ 48,200), the bull pennant’s bullish target is $ 50,000 higher, which is close to $ 100,000.

Other forecasts

The technical setup foresees the arrival of Bitcoin at $ 100,000 shortly after many analysts anticipated the same six-figure valuation for the cryptocurrency.

A group of Standard Chartered researchers, led by Geoffrey Kendrick, has predicted that BTC will hit $ 100,000 within the first few months of next year. The report mentions Bitcoin’s potential to become “the dominant peer-to-peer payment method for people without access to banking services around the world.“

David Gokhshtein, founder of Gokhshtein Media and PAC Global, also believes Bitcoin will exceed $ 100,000 by the end of 2021. His bullish outlook is based on the amount of fiat liquidity available in the market, which he believes prompted leading Wall Street traders to buy Bitcoin.

“Not everyone will announce this publicly and say they are buying Bitcoin, but they are doing it,”Gokhshtein told Business Insider.

“There is too much money in the market, too much money. The institutions didn’t come in and play for just five minutes.”

His comments come after George Soros’ investment firm revealed at a Bloomberg event that it owns Bitcoin, causing the price to rise. A little later, JPMorgan & Chase released a new report showing institutional investors’ preference for Bitcoin over gold as an inflation hedge.

In a study released in May, the banking giant predicted that Bitcoin would hit $ 140,000 over the long term.

HODLing sentiment is growing

On-chain indicators highlight growing HODLing sentiment among Bitcoin traders.

In detail, Bitcoin reserves on all cryptocurrency exchanges recently dropped to their lowest levels in a year, according to data provided by blockchain analytics firm CryptoQuant. The decline illustrated traders’ intention to hold their Bitcoins instead of trading them for fiat currencies or other digital assets.

BTC reserves on all exchanges. Source: TradingView.com

Usually, drops in Bitcoin balances on exchanges are followed by a rise in the price of BTC.

