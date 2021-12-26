News

The 105 best songs of 2021

The best songs of 2020 they were amazing, but the best songs of 2021 won’t make you regret them. 2021 has given us a treasure when it comes to music, from the re-release of Red by Taylor Swift to the debut of Olivia Rodrigo and then the return of Lady Gaga. Add to these some songs by Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Bieber and you have a year full of varied and interesting songs.

After the ranking you will also find the playlist on Spotify to save and use for your daily listening.

Here are our picks for the best songs of 2021.

  1. All Too Well (10-Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift
  2. De una Vez – Selena Gomez
  3. Lalisa – LISA
  4. Electric – Katy Perry
  5. You for Me – Rita Ora, Sigala
  6. Skin – Sabrina Carpenter
  7. Solar Power – Gross
  8. Bichota – Karol G
  9. Confetti – Little Mix, Saweetie
  10. Treat People With Kidness – Harry Styles
  11. Thats What I Want – Lil Nas X
  12. Demeanor – Pop Smoke, Dua Lipa
  13. Sabotage – Bebe Rexha
  14. A Second to Midnight – Kylie Minogue, Years & Years
  15. Bite Me – Avril Lavigne
  16. Permission To Dance – BTS
  17. Without You – The Kid Laroi
  18. Don’t Be Shy – Tiësto, Karol G
  19. Monster – Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber
  20. Out Out – Charli XCX, Joel Corry, Jax Jones, Saweetie
  21. Beggin ‘- Maneskin
  22. Bang Bang – Rita Ora, Imanbek
  23. 911 (Remix) – Lady Gaga, Charli XCX, AG Cook
  24. Dancing with the devil – Demi Lovato
  25. Moth To a Flame – The Weeknd, Swedish House Mafia
  26. We’re Good – Dua Lipa
  27. Shut up and Good – Maneskin
  28. Pov – Ariana Grande
  29. Calla Tu – Danna Paola
  30. Baila Conmigo – Selena Gomez, Rauw Alejandro
  31. La Noche de Anoche – Bad Bunny, Rosalia
  32. Money – LISA
  33. Build a Bitch – Belle Poarch
  34. I Still Have Faith in You – ABBA
  35. EveryTime I Cry – Ava Max
  36. Follow You – Imagine Dragons
  37. I am not a woman, I’m a God – Halsey
  38. The Feels – Twice
  39. Heartbreak Anthem – Galantis, Little Mix, David Guetta
  40. Black Bathing Suit – Lana Del Rey
  41. Montero (Call Me by Your Name) – Lil Nas X
  42. All To Well – Taylor Swift
  43. The Motto – Ava Max, Tiësto
  44. Leave Before You Love Me – Marshmello, Jonas Brothers
  45. Message in a Bottle – Taylor Swift
  46. My Universe – Coldplay, BTS
  47. Woman – Doja Cat
  48. Thot Shit – Megan Thee Stallion
  49. Higher – Clean Bandit, Iann Dior
  50. New Shapes – Charli XCX, Caroline Polachek, Christine and the Queens
  51. Valentine – Snail Mail
  52. Brutal – Olivia Rodrigo
  53. Todo De Ti – Rauw Alejandro
  54. Worth It – Amber Mark
  55. Positions – Ariana Grande
  56. The Business – Tiësto
  57. Cure for Me – Aurora
  58. I Get a Kick Out of You – Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett
  59. Future Starts Now – Kim Petras
  60. Don’t Go Yet – Camila Cabello
  61. Oh My God – Adele
  62. Met Him Last Night – Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande
  63. Up – Cardi B
  64. Deja vu – Olivia Rodrigo
  65. Angel Baby – Troye Sivan
  66. To Be Loved – Adele
  67. Rumors – Lizzo, Cardi B
  68. Butter – BTS
  69. Sacrifice – Bebe Rexha
  70. Big – Rita Ora, David Guetta, Imanbek
  71. Where Are You Now – Lost Frequencies, Calum Scott
  72. Industry Baby – Lil Nas X, Jack Harlows
  73. Take My Breath – The Weeknd
  74. Need To Know – Doha Cat
  75. Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran
  76. Way 2 Sexy – Drake, Future, Young Thug
  77. Peaches – Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar, Giveon
  78. You Right – Doja Cat, The Weeknd
  79. Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
  80. Stay – Justin Bieber, The Kid Laroi
  81. SG – DJ Snake, Ozuna, Megan Thee Stallion, LISA
  82. Dakiti – Bad Bunny, Jhay Cortez
  83. Fever – Dua Lipa, Angèle
  84. Our Song – Anne-Marie, Niall Horan
  85. Selfish Love – Selena Gomez, Dj Snake
  86. Girl Like Me – Shakira, Black Eyed Peas
  87. Mirror – Sigrid
  88. Streets – Doja Cat
  89. Good Days – SZA
  90. Telepathy – Kali Uchis
  91. Willow – Taylor Swift
  92. Love Again – Dua Lipa
  93. My Head & My Heart – Ava Max
  94. Good Ones – Charli XCX
  95. Leave the Door Open – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
  96. Higher Power – Coldplay
  97. Prisoner – Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa
  98. Good 4 U – Olivia Rodrigo
  99. Save You Tears (Remix) – The Weeknd, Ariana Grande
  100. Driver’s License – Olivia Rodrigo
  101. Cold Heart – Elton John, Dua Lipa
  102. Inner Light – Elderbrook, Bob Moses
  103. Shivers – Ed Sheeran
  104. Kiss Me More – Doja Cat, SZA
  105. Easy on Me – Adele

We are the editorial staff of Wonder Channel magazine, workaholic by passion. We are the editors of the magazine.

