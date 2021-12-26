The 105 best songs of 2021

The best songs of 2020 they were amazing, but the best songs of 2021 won’t make you regret them. 2021 has given us a treasure when it comes to music, from the re-release of Red by Taylor Swift to the debut of Olivia Rodrigo and then the return of Lady Gaga. Add to these some songs by Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Bieber and you have a year full of varied and interesting songs.

After the ranking you will also find the playlist on Spotify to save and use for your daily listening.

Here are our picks for the best songs of 2021.