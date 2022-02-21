The 11 alternatives to Wordle to face a new challenge every day

Over the last few weeks you have probably heard of Wordle, a game that has become tremendously viral due to its simple mechanics in which you have to guess a secret word and you only have a few attempts to get it. For this you have its original variant in English, in Spanish or even in Catalan.

However, in the long run it may become a bit repetitive and you feel like trying more similar games every day in order to face new daily challenges, either to compete against yourself or against your friends and family by sharing the results you get . That is why we have prepared the following list in which we offer you a total of 11 alternatives to Wordle to keep in mind every day.

absurd





Absurdle is probably one of the most complicated games on the list, although its objective is very similar to that of Wordle. More than anything because what you will have to do is try to guess a five letter english word and the colors of the tracks work exactly the same, so far so good.

However, what will make your head explode is because Absurdle change the secret word you have to guess with each attempt that you make, although the good part of this situation is that it will keep the letters that you have hit. For example, if you place an A and it comes out green, you already know for sure that there is an A and the game will then choose a different word from its list.

One consolation is that attempts are infinite, so you can try all the possibilities and combinations you want. And in the worst case you can ask the game to indicate a random word that can sometimes help you, or not…

bike





If you are one of those who never miss a Tour de France race, La Vuelta Ciclista a España or other similar competitions, then Bikle is the ideal game for you, because the objective will be to find the name of a cyclist or that of one whose last name is made up of five letters.

As in Wordle, the letters will light up depending on whether you hit or miss with the placement of each one. The difficulty lies in the fact that it may be a legend from the past or being a very famous cyclist who competes today.

BRDL





With BRDL we find one of the rarest games of all and in which you will probably only understand what secret word is hidden if you understand birds, since it consists of guess the ringing code of certain groups of this animal species.

They are four-letter codes that are used by the official Bird Banding Laboratory, to which must be added that they are names in English and the colors change depending on the type of code it is. For example, green means that the name is a single word or blue that there are two, although I have to admit that in my only attempt I hit it by fluke, but if any of you dare to try your luck, there you have it.

Custom Wordle





If you want to play Wordle more than one game a day, you can try Custom Wordle, although the main purpose of this game is to create the word you wantwith a length of five letters, but you can also select the language of the secret word or make it completely free and not use any dictionary.

This will come in handy for challenge your friends to see if they are able to guess the word you came up with using the same Wordle rules, so there are only six tries at most and the letters will be colored depending on hits and misses.

dungleon





Dungleon is completely different from all the other games on the list and is one that fans of role-playing adventures may find most interesting. In it, the goal is to a combination of characters and items that are part of a dungeon. In total you have to fill in five boxes having to guess where each one goes.

As in Wordle, the green is the correct position and the yellow indicates that it is in the combination, but in another place. In the case of red, it is the one that makes it clear that it is not anywhere, although there are also clues, such as there always has to be at least one hero and one monster or that some only appear in a specific place or next to others.

Apparently also there are other secret rules, like one that allows you to get a magic wand that grants you a big boon for the next try. Even so, it is a game of trial and error that over time ends up being well practiced to correctly understand where each character and object can go.

globe





In the case of Globle, you will have to make it clear how good or bad you are at geography, because it will be up to you guess a country in the world. In this game there is no limit of attempts and they are not countries with five letters, so you can put the one you want as long as it is its name in English.

To help you know what it is, the country you indicate will appear on the world globe of a certain color, so that the redder it is means that you are closer to the country chosen that day. In addition, at the bottom of the screen it will appear which is the closest of all those you have written in order to get a better idea of ​​where to look.

nerdle





One of the best alternatives of all is Nerdle, although here you will have to make it clear how good you are at performing mathematical operations. What you have to do is try to guess an operation by placing numbers and operation signs along with a peer in which the result appears.

The operation has to be correct, so it is not worth just putting random numbers, but it can be an addition, a subtraction, a multiplication, a division or a mixture of any of these. Sometimes it can give you a number of one digit, two or even three, so you will have a maximum of six attempts to find the correct answer.

squabble





The era of battle royale Wordle has also arrived with its own game called Squabble, a variant with its own competitive online multiplayer. Therefore, here you will have to stand up to other players in order to be the fastest to guess the secret word, which is exactly the same for everyone.

This implies that you can see how others are doing, with their successes and failures, which causes nervousness for try to be faster than opponents, especially if you see that they are doing better. In addition, they give you life points with each correct answer, but they also take them away if you make a mistake with a letter and as time goes by.

Thus, it is not played with only one word, because it will only matter to stand and that all opponents fail at some point. All this with a capacity from 6 to 99 playersalthough there is also another way in which they can be joined from 2 to 5 players.

Squirdle





Pokémon fans will love Squirdle, because in it they will have to demonstrate their great knowledge of the saga by having to guess which is the secret pokemon that has been chosen. At first it may seem like an odyssey as there are more than 900, but the game gives you clues with each name that is placed.

To guess what it is, it gives you clues the generation to which he belongs, his first type, his second type in case he has, his height and his weight. In the case of the generation, as well as the dimensions of the Pokémon in question, it will be indicated with a greater or lesser arrow depending on what you are looking for.

For their part, the guys will come out in red if it is a failure or green if it is a success. And if it appears yellow, it means that it is located in the wrong position. Good luck pokémaniacs!

Wheeldle





In the case of Wheeldle you will not find any surprises in its mechanics. He works exactly like Wordle in his English version, with his five-letter secret word and his six guesses. What makes it special is that here you can play as many times as you want on the same day, with a new word after each correct answer.

In addition, the game gives you a streak of hits and the personal record of each one, which is a good way to tease yourself to try to always go as far as possible without failing. Of course, the difficulty increases with each word found.

Worldle





Another game that will test your knowledge of geography is Worldle. Unlike Globle, here it will only appear the black silhouette of a country in the world and you have to guess which one it is, although yes, you only have six attempts to win.

Once you indicate a country, the game will give you a percentage that will mean how close or far you’ve gone, just as it will also give you a number of kilometers so that you know the distance that separates the country you have written from the correct one. In turn, an arrow will also appear that will show you in which direction it is from the last place you thought of.

